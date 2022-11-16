Dutch Embassy funds climate action in Zimbabwe

The Netherlands Embassy in Harare has financed four new projects with local civil society organisations working on environment and climate change issues.

The projects have a combined value of US$700.000 and will run for one year with emphasis on sustainable agriculture and livelihoods for women and youth in rural areas that will be hard hit by climate change. Netherlands Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi, Dr. Margret Verwijk says that these projects all target a lack of knowledge around climate and environment issues.

“All the partners are working to raise awareness of climate change, and to build capacity within communities to deal with the impacts. In particular sustainable agriculture that supports healthy soil and water retention are being promoted. Communities will be informed and empowered to participate in decision-making about their local ecosystems, and the huge role these play in climate change mitigation and adaptation”, says Ambassador Verwijk.

