Launch of online appointment system

Dear friends, We are happy to announce the launch of our Embassy’s online appointment system for several categories of consular services we provide.

From 11 November 2022, you can book your appointment at the Embassy of the Netherlands in Astana at the following link: https://www.vfsvisaonline.com/Netherlands-Global-Online-Appointment_Zone2/AppScheduling/AppWelcome.aspx?P=9HS5Z7IW4zW2I919pGd9ZIEUBx78rrv8i/KlBe07m7k=

Please visit our websites for more information on how to apply for a certain category service and on the list of documents to be prepared for the appointment: