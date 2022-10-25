Netherlands signs Expo 2025 Osaka Participation Contract

At Expo 2025 Osaka’s first International Planning Meeting (IPM), Marc Kuipers, Commissioner General for the Dutch participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, has signed the participation contract on behalf of the Netherlands.

The Netherlands was one of nine countries to establish its commitment during the official signing ceremony on 25th of October 2022.

“We are very happy to now be an official member of the Expo 2025 Osaka community”, says Marc Kuipers. “The Dutch delegation has thoroughly enjoyed the participation to the IPM. We gained new knowledge on the preparations for the Expo 2025.”

The Netherlands plans to set up a multi-year campaign working towards Expo 2025 Osaka, with the Expo participation as a highlight. The Dutch pavilion aims to become a platform to bring different perspectives and expertise together and come up with joint solutions for global challenges such as climate change, food insecurity, ageing societies and health threats.