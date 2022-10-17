Erasmus Huis Drawing Competition

Let's draw with Erasmauw! In the light of Kinderboekenweek this October, Erasmus Huis is organizing a drawing competition for children on Instagram.

Image: © Erasmus Huis

Children aged 6-12 years old living in Indonesia are invited to join the competition, where they can use their imagination and draw an illustration of their favorite book. Children are allowed to use any medium, where they will post the photo of their drawing on their Instagram account (or the account of their parents).

Competition Rules:

Participants are children aged 6-12 years old.

Any nationalities can join the competition but they have to live in Indonesia.

Participants can use any book for the inspiration of their drawing.

The drawing can be in any medium.

The photo of the drawing is uploaded to the Instagram post (feed).

The Instagram account should not be a private account.

Tag @erasmushuis_jakarta in the comment and in the photo.

Write down the name of the participant and the title of the book in the caption.

Use hashtag #DrawingWithErasmauw and #Kinderboekenweek

Images should be posted before Monday, October 31, 2022. The winners will be selected by our jury members and will be announced on our Instagram account (@erasmushuis_jakarta) in November.

Winners will receive special merchandise from Erasmus Huis.