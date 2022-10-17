Apply for a passport or ID card in Christchurch on 15 November 2022 and meet the Ambassador

The consular team from the Dutch embassy in Wellington will be visiting Christchurch on 15 November 2022, where you will be able to apply for a Dutch passport or ID card and activate your DigiD. We will also host a meet and greet evening with Ambassador Ard van der Vorst.

Meet and greet the Ambassador 15 November

Join us for a borrel/drinks and nibbles to meet Ambassador Ard van der Vorst at the Netherlands Society Christchurch from 17:30 onwards on Tuesday 15 November. Registration is essential.

Register here

Making an appointment for passport applications 15 November

Make an appointment for a passport/ID card application by emailing wel-ca@minbuza.nl with details of all applicants including name, surname, contact nr and email address, or calling 04-4716390. (*due to a technical issue the online booking system for Christchurch is not available)

*Please note that availability is limited.

DigiD activation code

You can pick up your DigiD activation code without an appointment between 11.00 and 15.00 hours.

Required documents

Passport and ID card

Create a personal checklist for each person on the page Applying for a Dutch passport or identity card if you live in New Zealand | Netherlands Worldwide. The checklist will tell you which documents you need to bring to the appointment.

DigiD activation code

Apply for DigiD on DigiD.nl. You'll then receive a collection code by email and SMS. You'll need this code to collect your activation code. Read more about applying for DigiD on the page How do I apply for DigiD from abroad? | Netherlands Worldwide.

Payment

Pay in person when you submit your passport or ID card application. Payment can be made by Eftpos, Mastercard or Visa. See the overview of consular fees in New Zealand for information on the costs of a passport or ID card. *Please note there is an additional surcharge for this service.

Photos

The photo used for a passport or ID card must meet certain requirements. Read more about these requirements and where you can have the photograph taken.

In Christchurch, we recommend the following photographers:

https://www.photo.co.nz/about-us/contact-location-and-opening-hours/

or

https://nzcamera.co.nz/contact-us

Location

The consular sessions and meet and greet will take place at:

Netherlands Society Christchurch

637 Marshland Road,

Styx, Christchurch 8083