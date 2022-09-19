Netherlands Lounge at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2022

From 27-29 September the Dubai Water and Electricity Authority organizes WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, a yearly recurring trade show on energy and water technology. With our multi-annual regional strategy of Uniting Water Energy and Food, the Netherlands will be represented in a Netherlands lounge in hall 2, stand G12 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Fifteen companies in NL Lounge

This year, fifteen companies are participating in the Netherlands Lounge. Besides engineering, their specialisms range from solar power cladding to water treatment and from energy efficiency in air conditioning to algae control and measurements in open water. For a full overview of the profiles, please click here. The public is welcome to drop by and have a chat with the exhibitors.

Also, the Consulate General will be organising two informative and inspirational talks:

the Educational Seminar on September 29 th on Improving water & energy efficiencies – proven Dutch technologies from 11am – 12:30pm in hall 1.

on Improving water & energy efficiencies – proven Dutch technologies from 11am – 12:30pm in hall 1. The Water Platform on September 29th with interesting talks by Witteveen+Bos, LG Sonic, and Hydraloop from 11:30am – 12:50pm in hall 8.

Factfinding mission

A small group of companies will be carrying out a factfinding mission during WETEX, supported by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency. This mission focuses on energy efficiency and solar power in the build environment. Mr Andre Vreman of EIN Enterprises is the mission leader. He is excited to look into the possibilities of setting up a public-private partnership, based on the results of the factfinding mission.

We are looking forward to meeting you at WETEX.