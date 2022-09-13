Ministry of Environment and the Netherlands Commission for Environmental Assessment sign MoU to advance Environmental Impact Assessments.

Amman – Tuesday, 13 September 2022: Today, Tuesday September 13, the Ministry of Environment (MoE) and the Netherlands Commission for Environmental Assessment (NCEA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of H.E. Minister of Environment Dr. Muawieh Radaideh and H.E. Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Jordan, Mr. Harry Verweij.

Image: © Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Jordan

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding materializes the ambitions of the Ministry of Environment to elevate Jordan’s level of practice in the areas of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Strategic Environment Assessment (SEA). EIA is a tool used to assess and consider the environmental and social implications of infrastructural projects, allowing stakeholders and decision makers to think about the likely effects of the project on the environment and on people at the earliest possible stage and aim to avoid, reduce or offset those effects. Similarly, SEA’s are used to consider the environmental and social implications of strategic plans, programmes and policies.

In Jordan, EIA’s have been in place for more than 20 years and there are clear indications that that the use of EIA’s have led to better projects. Through this MoU, NCEA will work directly with the Ministry of Environment to expand EIAs to address more directly urgent challenges such as climate change, enhance legislation and exchange good practices on regulatory frameworks.

Speaking at the signing, H.E. Dr. Muawieh Radaideh, Minister of Environment, highlighted the importance of this collaboration Between the two parties to enhance the sustainability of the natural resources, harmonize between comprehensive plan, development strategies, and achieve the sustainability pillars of the economic modernization vision.

In his welcoming remarks, H.E. Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Jordan, Mr. Harry Verweij said, “The NCEA is well known in the Netherlands for the high quality of its reports, the clear and timely policy advice and the independence of its institution. It is very encouraging to see that Jordan, with its strong commitment to a rapid green economic transition, will work closely together with the NCEA to strengthen its national capacity and enhance its legislation.”

The NCEA is an independent expert body that supports environment and sectoral ministries to improve their environmental and social assessment practices. With resources provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, the NCEA works with partners in different countries to strengthen their EIA and SEA practice, such as Jordan.

Rob Verheem, Director International of the NCEA said, “Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision identifies sustainability as a cornerstone of this vision. The NCEA is proud and honoured to work with the Jordanian Ministry of Environment to realise the full potential of impact assessment to achieve this objective.”

The NCEA and the Ministry of Environment have worked closely together in Jordan since 2018 to advance and improve the practice of EIA’s.