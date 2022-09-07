Exploration mission | Cybersecurity in Sweden

Dutch cyber companies are invited to sign up for the first physical reconnaissance mission on cybersecurity in Sweden.

Sweden is one of the world leaders when it comes to digital skills. In the field of cybersecurity, however, the position is modest. The general need for cybersecurity knowledge, skills and implementation is enormous. Read more about the cybersecurity market in Sweden here.



After several roundtable discussions and webinars, the Dutch Embassy in Sweden, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), Security Delta (HSD) and InnovationQuarter are pleased to invite you to the first physical reconnaissance mission Cybersecurity Sweden:

Dates: Thursday 10 November & Friday 11 November 2022

Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Costs: €500,- per company incl. VAT (excl. travel and accomodation)

Draft Program

This exploratory mission enables Dutch cyber companies to explore the opportunities in the Swedish market. In addition, it provides an opportunity to establish initial contacts between Swedish stakeholders and the Dutch cybersecurity cluster. A provisional program has been put together that will be further elaborated in consultation with the participating companies.

Thursday 10 November

The main activity on this day is a visit to Radar Summit, a one-day IT security conference where the main stakeholders from Sweden come together (see attachment for dummy list of potential partners and customers).

The Dutch delegation is introduced to Swedish visitors by means of a small stand.

In the evening there will be a private network dinner with Swedish cybersecurity experts and other invited guests who can introduce the Dutch delegation to their network and provide insight into the Swedish IT security market.

Friday 11 November

Friday will be devoted to a further deep dive in Sweden and the local initiatives in the field of cybersecurity.

During a network breakfast, local stakeholders give presentations on the latest developments in the Swedish IT security market and share their local knowledge and expertise with the delegation members in a small setting.

The delegation will visit one or more (cybersecurity) companies and/or knowledge institutes in the region.

Please note that you can optionally visit the IT security conference Cloud Security Day in Stockholm on Wednesday 9 November. This conference is not an official part of the programme, but is visited by the mission organizers to explore and strengthen the local network.

Registration

You are cordially invited to participate in this small-scale reconnaissance mission. There is only a limited number of places available. Are you interested in participating?



Register here

Practical Information

Travel and accommodation

As a participant, you are responsible for booking your own trip and accommodation and the costs thereof are for your own account (i.e. these are not included in the mission contribution).



The organization has reserved hotel rooms at a centrally located hotel as an option and will give you the opportunity to make use of this group reservation. If you choose to book a hotel on your own, please note that the hotel of the delegation is always considered as the departure point.



Due to the early start of the program and the visit to Radar Summit on Thursday 10 November, we recommend that you travel to Stockholm on Wednesday evening (9 November). Several flights will depart from Schiphol that evening:

KL1117 | 17:05 AMS Amsterdam Schiphol – 19:05 ARN Stockholm Arlanda

SK1556 | 18:55 AMS Amsterdam Schiphol – 21:00 ARN Stockholm Arlanda

KL1121 | 20:55 AMS Amsterdam Schiphol – 22:55 ARN Stockholm Arlanda



For the return journey, we strongly advise you to book a late return flight, so that you do not miss anything of the program on Friday 11 November:

KL1118 | 19:50 AMS Amsterdam Schiphol – 21:55 ARN Stockholm Arlanda



Cancellation policy

If you, as a company, cancel your participation after the 31st of October, €1000 euros will be charged to your organisation. When you complete your registration you agree with these conditions.



Disclaimer: In the organization and implementation of this mission, we take into account all applicable rules and restrictions regarding Covid-19 of the Dutch and Swedish governments and our Swedish hosts. Should the situation change due to COVID-19 and this has consequences for the mission, the organization may decide to cancel it. In that case, the participants will be immediately informed about this and the mission contribution will of course be reimbursed. Unfortunately, any cancellation costs for travel and accommodation cannot be compensated.

Questions?

Do you want to know more before signing up?



Please contact one of the members of the project team:

Martine Koole

Projectmanager Internationalisering Cyber, InnovationQuarter

martine.koole@innovationquarter.nl

+31 6 51205252



Joeri Glastra

Innovation Liaison, HSD

joeri.glastra@securitydelta.nl

+31 6 23320905



Sigrid Westman

Trade & Innovation Adviser, Embassy of the Netherlands in Sweden

sigrid.westman@minbuza.nl

+46 70 476 47 27



