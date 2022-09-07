New Dutch Network for Academics in the US launched

A new Dutch Network for Academics in the US (DNA-US) has been launched in the presence of Her Majesty Queen Máxima and minister of Education, Culture and Science Robbert Dijkgraaf during their visit to UC Berkeley on September 7.

The new network has been established to strengthen the bilateral relations between the Netherlands and the United States through academic cooperation. Academic success depends on the exchange of innovative ideas. We also know that international collaboration is crucial for the scientific community.

There are many academics in the United States who have strong ties to the Netherlands. Through their research, scientific accomplishments and respective networks they already contribute to addressing United States’ and global challenges, and exemplify the strong bond between the two counties.

With this network we envision to foster more structural academic transatlantic cooperation. It will provide a platform for Dutch Academics in the United States. It will create a space for open discussion, mentoring and interdisciplinary exchange, and initiate meetings and lectures on various topics of relevance on both sides of the Atlantic.

The network is to become an active partner of the Netherlands ministry of Education, Culture and Science and the Dutch diplomatic missions in the United States. Nobel Prize Laureate Guido Imbens serves as chair to this new network. Education and Science Attaché Renske Heemskerk, who started her posting at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Washington in August, will function as secretary to the network.