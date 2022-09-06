'Urban Dialogues' presented during Queen's visit to California

During the visit of Her Majesty Queen Máxima to California, we presented a new program, "Urban Dialogues."

Watch the video about Urban Dialogues. The world is becoming increasingly urbanized. Today, some 55% of the world's population – 4.2 billion people – live in cities. By 2050, this proportion could be 70%. Currently, 83% of the total population of the United States lives in cities. In the Netherlands 93% lives in cities. This proportion is expected to be even higher in the coming decades.

Creating innovative solutions

Cities are places where major worldwide challenges manifest themselves: climate change, food production, connectivity, energy, and health.

The crucial role of cities is recognized in the 2023 Agenda for Sustainable Development. One of its goals is the specific objective to make "cities and human settlements inclusive, resilient, and sustainable."

Using an innovative format, "Urban Dialogues" will gather Dutch and American experts from a wide range of disciplines – from the public and private sector, academic institutions, and other stakeholders – to zoom in on the fabric of cities and increase prosperity, promote social inclusion, and enhance resilience and environmental sustainability.