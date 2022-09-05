Vacancy: Agricultural Advisor ASEAN-5

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Thailand is looking for an Agricultural Advisor ASEAN-5.

A. General Information

Position: Agricultural Advisor for the implementation of the ASEAN-5 agricultural roadmap

Embassy: Bangkok, Thailand (scope: Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam)

Salary Scale: 7-8

Working Hours: 40

Contract duration: 2 years, with a possible extension of an extra year.

B. Tasks

Introduction

With a market of almost half a billion inhabitants combined, the ASEAN-5 countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) are, after China and India, the biggest consumer market of the world. Dutch investments in and export to this market are growing rapidly, specifically in Agri-food production and Agri-food technology. Therefore, the Netherlands embassy in Bangkok is looking for a coordinator for the newly established ASEAN-5 agricultural roadmap which will be responsible for the implementation of it. The aim of the roadmap is to support Dutch agricultural companies in their market access in the ASEAN-5 countries.

Network

The Agricultural Advisor ASEAN-5 will coordinate and further develop the roadmap under supervision of the three Agricultural Counsellors in Jakarta, Hanoi and Bangkok and in coordination with the embassies in the respective ASEAN-5 countries and other relevant parties such as the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) and the Dutch Ministries of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs.

Job description

The Agricultural Advisor will be responsible for the implementation of the ASEAN-5 Agricultural roadmap. Within the roadmap, three focus topics are identified: 1) Post Harvest Losses; 2) Digital Agricultural Transformation and 3) Food & Food ingredients. One example of an activity for which the agricultural advisor is responsible is the rollout of the Strategic Multi-annual Market Approach for the Dutch post-harvest sector. Other examples are the coordination of market studies and trade missions to the ASEAN-5 region. The desired outcome of the work of this Agricultural Advisor is that the agricultural ASEAN-5 activities are properly coordinated and that the Dutch agro sector is well represented and equipped in its internationalizing strategy in the ASEAN-5 countries.

Responsibilities

You will coordinate all agricultural ASEAN-5 initiatives based on the agricultural roadmap and you will give the necessary input for this roadmap;

You are the linking pin for the abovementioned network, Dutch private sector and local stakeholders;

You will manage the reoccurring meetings of the abovementioned network and function as the secretariat of the agricultural ASEAN-5 network;

You support the organization of networking events, conferences, incoming trade missions, trade fairs and exhibitions of the agricultural ASEAN-5 network:

Creating and maintaining a relevant network and maintaining knowledge of relevant agricultural developments in both the Netherlands and the ASEAN-5 countries.

Reporting on ASEAN-5 agricultural developments, both internally as externally through (social) media;

Travelling within the region is required.

Skills/ Experience/ Qualifications

Experience with project management and (policy) implementation;

Analytical and operational skills

Level of education: higher professional level;

higher professional level; More than 5 years of relevant work experience and strong affinity with agriculture;

Strong interpersonal skills and initiative, with the ability to work collaboratively as part of a team.

Proven ability at gathering, summarizing, analyzing and presenting information clearly and concisely in English. Ability to communicate effectively and clearly both orally and in writing with colleagues and external interlocutors.

Knowledge of Dutch is an advantage.

Required competencies

Result orientated

Strategic thinker with strong organizational skills;

Initiative (proactive);

Team player and good communicator;

A networker;

Good writing and analytical skills;

Ability to anticipate:

Integrity.

C. Working Environment

The Agricultural Advisor ASEAN-5 will be part of the Agricultural team at the embassy of the Netherlands (15 Soi Ton Son, Ploenchit Rd, Lumpini) in Bangkok (LAN-BAN). This team consists already of an Agricultural Counsellor (Dutch), an Agricultural Advisor and an Agricultural Support Officer. The AA ASEAN-5 will also collaborate closely with colleagues of the Agricultural Network in Hanoi and Jakarta (content input).

The nature of this assignment requires traveling within the ASEAN region and work outside normal working hours.

The LAN Network exists of 60 offices in 80 countries. It is established in regions that can offer viable chances for Dutch agricultural companies, and where there are important International Organisations like the UN- organisation for Food and Agriculture (FAO) in Rome, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris, and the European Union (EU) in Brussels. Through this LAN Network the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (Ministry of LNV) strengthens and contributes to the international position of the Netherlands in these regions.

The LAN Network represents the Ministry of LNV in the operational district, and to this end maintains intensive contacts with the local authorities, Dutch and local businesses and civil-society organisations. They make an essential contribution to strengthening the international position of the Netherlands in the areas of Agriculture and Nature by means of:

In its work, the LAN needs to provide a translation to the local context of the policies implemented in The Hague. The LNV Vision calls for a switch to future-proof agriculture. It is a transition in which the guiding principle is not producing at the lowest cost price is leading, but a focus on the continuous reduction of the use of inputs (e.g fertilizers, water) and a reduction of pressure on the environment.

The LAN is also characterized by a proactive attitude and demonstrates this by actively seeking out opportunities for Dutch agribusiness and knowledge institutes, and by targeted communication strategy through newsletters, www.agroberichtenbuitenland.nl, social media and postal website, performances in the country.

D. Application

Interested candidates are invited to send an email, containing their cover letter and CV,

by September 21, 2022 to: ban-lnv@minbuza.nl