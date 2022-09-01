King Willem-Alexander unable to join working visit to the United States; Queen Máxima’s presence not affected

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander will not participate in the working visit to California and Texas from 6 to 9 September 2022. This decision has been made on doctors’ advice.

The King is recovering from pneumonia and air travel at this time could impede a full recovery. The King’s commitments in the Netherlands will not be affected by this decision and will go ahead as planned, albeit on a more limited scale.

Queen Máxima and the members of the government taking part in the visit will step in for him in his absence. An updated programme will be announced in due course.