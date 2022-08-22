Joint statement on the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief

Image: © UK in Vietnam

Today marks the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.

All over the world, acts of persecution, intolerance, hatred and violence based on religion or belief against individuals are on the rise, including against persons belonging to religious minorities. In line with UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/73/296, we strongly condemn continuing acts of violence targeting individuals, including those belonging to religious minorities, on the basis of religion or belief.

Freedom of religion and belief is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Upholding the right to freedom of religion and belief plays a crucial role in fighting xenophobia, intolerance and discrimination and fostering peaceful and inclusive societies.

On this important day, we would like to express our support for the victims of acts of violence based on religion or belief, as well as to their families and loved ones. Today, we honor those who have suffered for exercising their human rights as well as those who defend these rights.

We urge states and people everywhere to join forces in the fight against violence and discrimination, and in ensuring all individuals can enjoy their human rights in dignity and freedom.

Embassy of Austria in Vietnam, Embassy of Canada in Vietnam, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Vietnam, Embassy of Norway in Vietnam, Embassy of Switzerland in Vietnam, Embassy of the United Kingdom in Vietnam, Embassy of the United States of America in Vietnam.