The Commemoration of the Cessation* Of the Second World War in Indonesia

Announcement To all concerned with humanity COMMEMORATION

The Commemoration of the cessation* of the Second World War in Indonesia will take place at the Netherlands War Cemetery “Ereveld Menteng Pulo” in Jakarta on Monday 15 August 2022 from 5 to 6 PM.

The commemoration will start in the Simultaankerk with an introductory speech, followed by reflections on the past and future. Two representatives of today’s youth will share a poem.

Thereafter we will move to the Vlaggenmonument for a wreath-laying ceremony. Here, representatives of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Ministry of Defence, The Netherlands Foundation “National Remembrance 15 August 1945” and the Netherlands War Graves Foundation will each lay a wreath in commemoration of all the victims of violence of war.

Your presence will be highly appreciated. We kindly request you to be present at 4.45 PM. You may register yourself via d.a.winarni@ogs.or.id. We warmly encourage you to bring along your younger family members.

Lambert Grijns

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Indonesia, Timor-Leste and ASEAN

Colonel Norbert Moerkens MA

Defence attaché for Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand

*The formal end of the Second World War was concluded with the Surrender Ceremony on the USS Missouri on 2 September 1945.