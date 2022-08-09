A Commemoration of The Cessation of the Second World War in Netherlands War Cemetery “Ereveld Kembang Kuning”, Surabaya

Announcement To all concerned with humanity

COMMEMORATION

A Commemoration of the cessation*of the Second World War in Indonesia will take place at the Netherlands War Cemetery “Ereveld Kembang Kuning” in Surabaya on Monday 15 August 2022 from 9 to 10 AM.

After gathering at the Pendopo the Consul Ms. Lily Jessica Tjokrosetio will explain the proceedings for the Commemoration.

Thereafter we will move to the Karel Doorman Monument for a wreath-laying ceremony. Here, representatives of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, The Netherlands Foundation “National Remembrance 15 August 1945”, the International Indische Club Surabaya and the Netherlands War Graves Foundation will each lay a wreath in commemoration of all the victims of violence of war.

After formal proceedings there is the opportunity to lay flowers at individual graves and gather at the Pendopo for refreshments.

Your presence will be highly appreciated. We warmly encourage you to bring along your younger family members.

Lambert Grijns

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Indonesia, Timor-Leste and ASEAN

Colonel Norbert Moerkens MA

Defence attaché for Indonesia, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand

*The formal end of the Second World War was concluded with the Surrender Ceremony on the USS Missouri on 2 September 1945.