OPEN OPROEP: Nederlandse designers voor de SaloneSatellite in Milaan

Image: © Salone Satellite scroll down for English



De Nederlandse Ambassade en het Consulaat-Generaal in Italië roepen ontwerpers op hun interesse voor deelname aan SaloneSatellite 2023 kenbaar te maken. 61e Salone Internazionale del Mobile in Milaan, 18-23 april 2023 De Salone Internazionale del Mobile in Milaan is de grootste design meubelbeurs ter wereld. Binnen de Salone richt de SaloneSatellite zich specifiek op jonge designers om de relatie tussen onderzoek, design en industrie te versterken. De beurs biedt een springplank voor jonge ontwerpers uit de hele wereld en trekt bedrijven aan die op zoek zijn naar nieuwe ideeën en talenten. Op de Satellite vind je uitsluitend prototypen van designers tot 35 jaar. De Nederlandse diplomatieke vertegenwoordigingen in Italië overwegen om jonge ontwerpers de mogelijkheid te geven in 2023 aan de SaloneSatellite deel te nemen. Doel is om opkomende makers die in Nederland wonen en werken te ondersteunen in de toetreding tot de internationale markt. Deze oproep nodigt jonge designers uit om hun belangstelling voor deelname kenbaar te maken. Bij voldoende interesse zullen de Nederlandse Ambassade in Rome en het Consulaat-Generaal in Milaan de organisatie van een collectieve Nederlandse presentatie overwegen. De Nederlandse diplomatieke vertegenwoordigingen in Italië zullen de beursplek, de algemene inrichting en de communicatie verzorgen. De persoonlijke product presentatie/inrichting, het transport van de producten, de reis- en verblijfskosten zullen voor rekening van de deelnemers zijn.

Interesse?

Vul voor 15 september 2022 het inschrijvingsformulier van de beursorganisatie via deze link: https://www.salonemilano.it/en/exhibitions/salonesatellite

Om je interesse in een collectieve stand kenbaar te maken graag “Dutch Satellite – naam en achternaam/studio naam” in het veld Professional Name vermelden.

Vervolgens in het veld ‘Personal Data’ gewoon naam en achternaam vermelden.

Dit is niet gevraagd als je individueel, met een eigen stand, aan de SaloneSatellite deel wilt nemen. De hele organisatie loopt dan rechtstreeks via de beursorganisatie.



Deelname aan de beurs

Alle beursaanmeldingen worden rechtstreeks behandeld door de SaloneSatellite.

De registratie is geen garantie voor deelname aan de beurs. De SaloneSatellite kent namelijk een strenge selectie, die uitgevoerd wordt door een comité van prominente leden uit de internationale designwereld.



De Nederlandse diplomatieke vertegenwoordigingen in Italië nemen geen deel aan de selectie, verwerken geen aanvragen en verwijzen voor vragen over de beurs in de eerste plaats naar de SaloneSatellite.

Op het moment dat een ontwerper geselecteerd wordt, is er 1 maand de tijd om deelname te bevestigen.

Deze oproep voor interesse is op geen enkele wijze bindend voor een Nederlandse stand.

Op het moment dat besloten wordt een Nederlandse stand te organiseren, zal het Consulaat-Generaal in Milaan rechtstreeks contact opnemen met de geselecteerde ontwerpers.

Belangrijke data:

Aanmelding voor de SaloneSatellite: voor 15 september 2022

Selectie beurs comité: september- oktober 2022

Communicatie van de beurs over selectie: 15 november 2022

Bevestiging deelname: voor 15 december 2022

Data beurs SaloneSatellite: 18-23 april 2023

Meer informatie?

Download hier de catalogus van SaloneSatellite 2022. https://www.salonemilano.it/sites/default/files/catalogue/Catalogo_SaloneSatellite_2022.pdf

Heeft u vragen?

Neem contact op met Stefano Musilli van de culturele afdeling van het Consulaat-Generaal in Milaan via mil-pcz@minbuza.nl onder vermelding van “Satellite 2023” in het onderwerp.

Image: © Salone Satellite

OPEN CALL The Netherlands at the SaloneSatellite in Milan

The Netherlands Embassy and Consulate-General in Italy are calling designers to express their interest in exhibiting at SaloneSatellite 2023.

61st Salone Internazionale del Mobile in Milan, April 18th-23rd, 2023

The Salone Internazionale del Mobile in Milan is the biggest and most important furniture design fair in the world. The area of the SaloneSatellite is exclusively dedicated to young designers from around the world to strengthen the ties between research, design and industry. The SaloneSatellite offers young makers an important international showcase and attracts many businesses that are looking for new ideas and talents. The SaloneSatellite only showcases prototypes by designers under 35.

The Dutch diplomatic mission in Italy is considering to give young designers the opportunity to take part in the SaloneSatellite 2023. The intention is to support young makers who live and work in The Netherlands to enter the international design market.

This call invites young designers to express their interest in participation. If there is sufficient interest, the Dutch Embassy in Rome and the Consulate-General in Milan will consider whether conditions are met for a collective Dutch presentation. In that case we will offer the stand space, general set-up and communication. The personal prototype presentation, the transport of the exhibits and travel and accommodation costs are at the expense of the participant.

Interested?

Fill in the online form at the SaloneSatellite website to pre-register before September 15th 2022 at the following link:

https://www.salonemilano.it/en/exhibitions/salonesatellite

To express your interest in a collective stand please enter ‘Dutch Satellite – name and lastname/studio name’ in the field Professional Name. In the field Personal Data you just write your name and last name.

If you decide to take part in SaloneSatellite with your own stand, you can just fill in the form. Participation will be managed directly by the SaloneSatellite.

Participation

All participation requests for the SaloneSatellite are processed directly by the fair.

Pre-registration is no guarantee for participation. The SaloneSatellite has a strong selection managed by a commission of prominent representatives of the international design sector.

The Dutch diplomatic mission in Italy is not involved in the selection procedures, does not process participation requests and refers applicants to the SaloneSatellite for any questions.

Upon receipt of the selection result, you have exactly 1 month to confirm.

This call for interest does not in any way guarantee a Dutch collective stand.

As soon as a decision is taken to create a Dutch stand, the Consulate-General in Milan will contact the selected designers directly.

Important dates:

Preregistration SaloneSatellite: before 15th of September 2022

Fair selection: September: October 2022

Communication about successful selection: by 15 November 2022

Designer confirmation of participation: by 15 December 2022

Dates SaloneSatellite: 18-23 April 2023



More information?

Download the SaloneSatellite 2022 catalogue: https://www.salonemilano.it/sites/default/files/catalogue/Catalogo_SaloneSatellite_2022.pdf

Any further questions?

Please contact Stefano Musilli – Cultural Affairs Consulate-General in Milaan at mil-pcz@minbuza.nl indicating “Satellite 2023” in the subject header.