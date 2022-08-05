Circular Week 2022

The Netherlands Embassy will be main partner of the Circular Economy Week and the Mazovia Circular Congress, taking place in Warsaw. Registration is now officially open, also for Dutch participants (physical or online).

WHO? The event will bring together small and large firms, start-ups and investors, noobs and experts, public and private sector, central and local government, managers and implementers, all united by an interest to build a circular economy in Poland and elsewhere.

The event has been growing rapidly in recent years, exceeding 500 participants last year and attracting online participants from all over the world. We are convinced that through the Circular Economy Week 2022 we will connect even more people and organizations this year. So please like, comment or share to help spread the buzz and make sure we maintain this positive trend.

WHAT? Examples of topics and sectors that will be on the agenda: bio-economy & agriculture, urban infrastructure, waste management, recycling and circular design.

HOW? There will be workshops, circular business roundtables, networking events and a plenary that gathers the most experienced and inspiring circular entrepreneurs in Europe, including from the Netherlands.

WHY? Most of you know why. Circular economy is not (only) for “treehuggers”, but it makes perfect sense for economic and commercial reasons, especially in these times of scarcity and high prices. For those who still need to be convinced or want to know about the power of circular economy to equitably fulfil our global needs and wants, but with radically fewer materials and emissions: https://lnkd.in/db4kxkqv

The Congress on Friday 7 October will be the very first occasion where the Circular Gap Report – a report drafted by Instytut Innowacji i Odpowiedzialnego Rozwoju INNOWO, NATURAL STATE, and Circle Economy – for Poland and other countries will be presented.

The event will be organized in hybrid format, but you are encouraged to attend in person. Nothing beats the personal touch, after all...

Registration: Mazovia Circular Congress 2022 (hopin.com)

More information: Mazovia Circular Congress - Circular Week 2022