Stockholm Pride 2022

With Stockholm Pride 2022 taking place next week, the Embassy of the Netherlands expresses its support of the LGBTIQ+ community. By initiating a joint statement with 26 other embassies, we draw attention to the importance of ensuring that every individual, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, enjoys equal rights. LGBTIQ+ rights are human rights, which should be supported and respected by all.

After the pandemic years, with partly digital Stockholm Pride, the week-long festivities celebrate the LGBTIQ+ community. Therefore, by signing the declaration, the embassies applaud the important work of LGBTIQ+ communities in Sweden and affirm the inherent dignity of each individual as expressed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Both the Netherlands and Sweden promote equal rights for persons of diverse sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics. In 2001 the Netherlands became the first country in the world to allow same-sex couples to marry. Since then, the Dutch government pursues an unambiguous policy combating discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity. This is one of the key priorities of Dutch human rights policy abroad. The Embassy of the Netherlands therefore wishes everyone a Happy Pride celebration.

Image: © Netherlands Embassy Stockholm