Agriculture Updates

Last week, Joost van Uum, The Agriculture Counsellor opened the FoodTech Indonesia demonstration broiler farm in Sleman, Central Java. This project funded by the Dutch government, was initiated by FoodTech Indonesia by involving several Dutch companies in the Poultry sector. FoodTech Indonesia also provides training programs for the staff of the farm and independent broiler breeders from the Central Java region. We hope that this pilot farm will be followed by other breeders.

Indo Livestock Expo & Forum was held in Jakarta Convention Center Jakarta on 6 to 8 July 2022. After 2 years paused due to the global pandemic COVID-19, The Netherlands embassy together with FoodTech Indonesia consortium participated in this exhibition.12 Dutch companies in the poultry sector had the opportunity to meet directly with local distributors and Indonesian importers. On this occasion, NL Pavilion received an award as best stand designed.