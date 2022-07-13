Open call for Chinese social media content producers

The Dutch diplomatic network in China, which consists of an embassy in Beijing and four consulates-general in Chongqing, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Shanghai, is pleased to announce the open call for Chinese social media content producers. We ask content producers to join us to create inspiring and helpful content that keeps our Chinese followers engaged and boosts our follower count. That content can include articles, videos, podcasts, showcases, how-to guides, infographics, personal stories ... and more. We’re using WeChat, Weibo and Douyin, among other Chinese social media platforms.

Image: © Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Beijing

What will you be doing?

Producing content for our Chinese social media platforms. We have embraced social media as a public diplomacy tool. Our content strategy includes a varied mix of content types. Therefore, you can produce different high-performing types of content or you’re an expert at one content format. The types of content to consider as suitable for our Chinese social media channels include, but are not limited to, in-depth articles, videos, GIFs, campaigns;

Developing and creating content that fits into our three focus areas: freedom, sustainability and innovation. Topics relating thereto are agriculture, creative industries, human rights, water management, elderly care, education, trade etc.;

The content that you produce uses the Netherlands’ tone of voice. Our tone of voice can be described as spirited, thoughtful and straightforward;

Contributing to making the Netherlands better known to Chinese online audiences and promoting dialogue among the Netherlands and China.

What do we look out for in a Chinese social media content producer?

You/your organisation should be able to work independently, be a good planner and have knowledge of project management.

Experience in Chinese social media and digital marketing. This includes being able to interpret the results of posts and take action to increase effectiveness;

Outstanding written and communication skills;

Excellent in logical thinking and critical thinking;

Able to deliver high-quality work under pressure;

Strong familiarity with the Netherlands and Dutch values;

Think creatively and proactively with the communication team of the Dutch diplomatic network in China;

Fluency in English and excellency in Chinese are required. Dutch language skills are beneficial.

Here’s how to make most of your application:

Please send us an introduction of yourself/your organisation, including your strengths and previous projects. We’re curious to learn more about your plans and ideas. Therefore, please send us your content production proposal. This can be a long-term strategic partnership plan and how you look at the collaboration process, but should include the cost of your content creation, a description of how you work and the type(s) of content (video, article etc.) you can produce. Please write an outline for an article about Dutch sustainability activities which could be posted on the WeChat and Weibo accounts of the Dutch diplomatic network in China and the first 3-4 paragraphs of it (about 1,000 words).

Please submit your application to the Culture, Communication and Education Department by email to pek-cco@minbuza.nl. The deadline for submission is 1 August 2022.

In case you have any questions, you can reach out to us also via pek-cco@minbuza.nl.

Those who are considered to best match the requirements will be invited for an interview. It may be that more than one content producer will be selected to work together with.



We’re looking forward to receiving your application!