Vacancy in Toronto: (Senior) Advisor Economic Affairs (Tech & Innovation)

.

The Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Toronto has a fulltime (37,5 hours per week) vacancy for a Senior Advisor Economic Affairs (Tech & Innovation) at the Economic Department.



This job will be offered at pay scale 8 for a fixed term of one (1) year with a maximum probationary period of 2 months (Definite Time Employment Agreement). This job concerns a temporary replacement of a colleague on maternity- and parental leave. For that reason, there will be no possibility for an extension.



The new colleague that we are looking for has an affinity with international trade, economic development and developments in the field of Science, Technology & Innovation (preferably with knowledge of the start- and scale-up ecosystem in the Greater Toronto area). The employee is a team player and also expected to be independent and assertive. In addition, he/she is analytically strong, proactive and a representative networker who masters the language of entrepreneurs. Affinity and experience with organizing meetings and events is a strong plus. Finally, he/she has a flexible attitude to assist where necessary with activities that do not necessarily belong to his/her portfolio.



NB: A valid residence/work permit in Canada is a requirement.



For more information, including the indicative and assigned tasks, see the job profile here.



If you are interested in this position, please send a motivation letter in English with your CV and any references to Michelle Baas (michelle.baas@minbuza.nl) stating “Vacancy Advisor Economic Affairs - CG Toronto”.

The application deadline is July 24, 2022 and interviews will take place from August 1, 2022.



For further information regarding this vacancy/position, you can also contact Michelle Baas via michelle.baas@minbuza.nl.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pursues an active diversity policy and is committed to an inclusive organisation. We do this by optimally deploying and utilizing people's differences. When composing teams and recruiting new talent, we strive for diversity in age, gender, culture, background, orientation, knowledge and competences.



Closing date vacancy: July 24, 2022

Acceptance position: September 1, 2022

Salary indication (based on Canada wage table, scale 8, full-time): from CAD$4991 gross per month.

Please click here for a full job description.