MVV Visa for Students

Congratulations to those students who have been accepted to their university of choice in the Netherlands!

A new adventure awaits you as an Indonesian international student and we know you would like to be well prepared. For your convenience we have gathered all your questions regarding the MVV visa in the following FAQ page (FAQ Page | News item | Netherlandsandyou.nl).



Furthermore we would like to inform you that, like previous years, we have created some extra slots to schedule your appointment. However, when scheduling an appointment for your MVV visa application, you may encounter technical issues. We advise you to keep trying. We are working hard to resolve this technical issue.