Successful Innovation visit of Deputy Minister Karina Angelieva to the Netherlands

In preparation of the Dutch Innovation Mission to Bulgaria 11 – 14 October, the Netherlands Embassy in Sofia organised an intensive and inspiring programme visit in the Netherlands for the Bulgarian ministry of Innovation and Growth.

Image: Monica Nikolova

Bulgaria has the potential to emerge as high-tech / startup hub in the region. In that context Deputy Minister Karina Angelieva discussed concrete ideas for partnerships and opportunities for bilateral collaboration in the fields of space cooperation, artificial intelligence, green hydrogen, blockchain, research and high tech education.

Key stakeholders of leading Dutch Innovative and high-tech ecosystems shared their good practices and leads with the Bulgarian delegation and were happy to learn how they can get in touch with interesting Bulgarian counterparts.

Image: Monica Nikolova

During the visit, the Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth had a positive exchange of thoughts with Mr. Focco Vijselaar, the Dutch DG for Enterprise and Innovation on possibilities to further enhance the bilateral cooperation. At the Amsterdam Science Park there was a presentation about Artificial Intelligence and a tour through the Start-Up Village with meetings with 2 start-up companies WSK Medical and The New Fork. The visit to Helmond Automotive Campus and Brainport Eindhoven impressed the delegation with the practical results of the Dutch Golden Helix model entailing close cooperation between universities, government and the private sector towards finding joint solutions to build a thriving innovation eco-system.

Image: Monica Nikolova

Our Embassy is grateful for the instrumental support of the Bulgarian embassy in the Hague and to Ambassador Konstantin Dimitrov.

After this inspiring visit we look forward to make the Dutch innovation mission in October a success and continue to work on successful long term cooperation between government, universities and companies.