The Netherlands and France sign MoU to enhance support to the Jordanian Armed and Security Forces

Amman, Jordan – Wednesday, 15 June 2022 - Today, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Embassy of the Republic of France signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly finance a project supporting border security operations of the Jordanian Armed and Security Forces in the area of Al Ruwaished.

Image: © Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Jordan

In the presence of representatives from the Jordanian Armed Forces, the Ambassador of France, H.E. Veronique Vouland-Aneini along with the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of the Netherlands, Marc Hasselaar signed the MoU at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Amman. The two countries’ financial contribution amounts to a total of 1.9 million euros: 1.45 million euro from the Netherlands and 0.45 million euro from France.

The jointly financed project is aimed at supporting the security and stability of Jordan by allowing for better integrated border management and an improved capacity to react to security crises along the three borders in the Eastern Military Zone. In addition, the project will upgrade the current facilities of the logistical and administrative hub located in Al Ruwaished.

Enhancing Jordan’s overall capability to react in an integrated manner to possible threats in this remote area will add to the stability of the region and improve the quality and skills of Jordanian security forces.

Image: © Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Jordan

“We are supporting this project as part of the Netherlands Stability Fund in which Jordan is a priority country. In the coming years, Dutch support will contribute not only to security, stability and employment opportunities in the remote area of Al Ruwaished but also training possibilities for future integrated border management projects,” said Mr. Marc Hasselaar, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of the Netherlands.

“France has been involved since 2019 in the project of the logistical hub of Ruwaished and helped secure its funding through a 6 million euro fund of the European Union, implemented by Expertise France, the French international technical cooperation agency. Thanks to this agreement with our Dutch partners and direct funding from both countries, we will be able to reach the full operational capability of the hub in the coming months,” said Ms Véronique Vouland-Aneini, Ambassador of the French Republic to Jordan.

His Excellency Brigadier General, Dr. Yousef Al Khatib, The Assistant Chief of Staff for Planning, Organization and Defence Resources sid, “As we are all aware, Jordan enjoys excellent relations with all EU countries, particularly, the Netherlands and France. This relation is driven by a shared common values and interests, we in Jordan, look forward to enhancing our relations to promote regional peace and stability, this project is yet another testimony to this fruitful relationship ”.

Integrated Border Management is intrinsically linked to human rights, human security and human mobility and improving it will help in deterring, detecting and interdicting any illicit weapons, narcotics and more.