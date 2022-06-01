The Netherlands, UNDP and other partners to join forces to accelerate circular economy transition in Viet Nam

The capacity building programme for small and medium enterprises, financed by the Netherlands, UNDP and other partners, is aiming to deliver knowledge on circular economy, government policies on circular economy development and European-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) requirements for sustainable trade. The overall aim is to inspire and deliver practical guidelines for transition towards circular economy principles and implementation. The program will be jointly executed by Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE), Environmental Economic Policy Institute (EEPI), Hue Innovation Hub (Hi Hub), the Institute for Circular Economy Development (ICED) and the Saxion University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands. The second circular economy capacity building program will be organized from June 2022.

Ms. Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Viet Nam highlighted “The Circular Economy transition within an enterprise requires both changing in awareness and behavior of shifting production and business activities towards green and sustainable, beside the environmental and economic benefits. Small and medium enterprises account for 96% of the total number of businesses in Viet Nam, employing 47% of the labor force and contributing 36% to the gross domestic product. The sector therefore plays a crucial role in increasing the adoption, implementation and operation of circular business models, low-carbon technologies, and clean technologies.”

“The transition towards a circular economy is the only way to make our economies, societies and planet greener and healthier. Through the capacity building program that we are launching today we expect Vietnamese enterprises to be equipped with practical knowledge and expertise to develop their own circular business models,” said Ms. Elsbeth Akkerman, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Viet Nam.