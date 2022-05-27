Jamilya Imankulova appointed as Honorary Consul in the Kyrgyz Republic

We are pleased to announce that the Kingdom of the Netherlands 🇳🇱 has appointed Ms. Jamilya Imankulova as the new Honorary Consul in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Jamilya is an acknowledged expert of the local organic industry, the owner of EcoFarm enterprise that supports small and medium sized farms involved in organic agricultural production.

Jamilya is known by her experience and expertise in HR consulting, headhunting and professional couching, including advisory to top managers. As well as by her activity in the green economy and the development of the educational sector of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Embassy is proud to announce Jamiliya as the new Honorary Consul and share her contact details:

Email: netherlands@honoraryconsulate.kg

Phone number: +996556300422

The consulate is located at 38 Tabyldy Uulu Abdraly street, Bishkek. Visits are possible by the appointment only.