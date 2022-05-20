Film screening in London to mark the importance of protecting media freedom

In light of World Press Freedom Day and the fight for Media Freedom, the Dutch Embassy in hte UK was proud to host the screening of A Thousand Cuts, followed by a Q&A. A Thousand Cuts shows both sides of a critical fight between the free press and a populist government, between access to information and the spread of disinformation. Many thanks to our guest speakers Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC and Can Yeginsu, and Sarah Clarke (from Article 19) for moderating.

The Dutch Embassy in the UK works to promote shared values between the Netherlands and the United Kingdom (UK), by connecting with British stakeholders and the British public on themes important to us.

As North Sea Neighbours and like-minded partners on many issues, the UK and the Netherlands support free and independent journalism – as reliable information is essential to understand the world we live in.

Image: © Movies that Matter/Cinephil / Movies that Matter

A Thousand Cuts

The documentary lets us follow journalist Maria Ressa and her team at the Philippines-based online news site Rappler. It dives into the subjects of media and press freedom, the safety of journalists, the spread of disinformation – and the real-world consequences. Although the documentary follows these issues at play in the Philippines, they are incredibly relevant globally: for all of us as individuals, organisations, businesses and governments.

Maria Ressa is emblematic of the intimidation and threats that journalists are increasingly exposed to, as she places her freedom – and safety - on the line.

Together with Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov, Maria Ressa was awarded the Noble Peace Prize in 2021, "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace”.

Image: Dutch Embassy UK During the Q&A, members of Maria Ressa’s international legal team, Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC and Can Yeginsu shared their first-hand experience and expertise in Maria’s case. They gave insights into how international human rights laws can be applied and used to protect journalists, and the importance of the international community holding others into account and the leverage there is. Despite instances of positive developments, the challenge was not downplayed. Furthermore, lawyers are now increasingly targeted and killed, more so than journalists.

On many occasions, it is simply unsafe to be a journalist

Journalists are increasingly subjected to threats – from physical attacks to harassment, online and offline. Female journalists are disproportionately targeted by online harassment, threats, sexist hate speech and trolling. There is also a growing trend of journalists targeted and intimidated through legal threats, often based on mundane charges. Journalists and media workers are threatened and killed for exposing the truth. In the past five years, UNESCO recorded 400 killings of journalists worldwide with an 87% impunity rate.

Image: © Alfred Yaghobzadeh / Alfred Yaghobzadeh

A free and diverse media landscape is essential in any society

A free media landscape, both at home and abroad, is a policy priority for the Netherlands. Since 1 January 2022, the Netherlands is co-chair of the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) with Canada. The MFC is a cross-regional collaboration with 52 countries. The Netherlands took over the biennially rotating co-chairmanship from the UK. Members of the Media Freedom Coalition work together proactively to advocate for media freedom at home and abroad.

A High-Level Panel of Legal Experts on Media Freedom is an independent and diverse group of lawyers and judges convened to develop concrete and actionable measures for MFC members and partner organisations. In response to one of the High Level Panel reports, the Dutch House of Representatives voted in favour of emergency visas for journalists.

Image: © Thams Hawk / Thamas Hawk

There are countless recent cases of the influence of fake news, the spread of disinformation, and the killing of journalists. From the Philippines to the US, and what we now witness in the war in Ukraine, but also the murder of the Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries in the Netherlands last summer: they all underline the necessity to keep working on and fighting for media freedom.

Would you like to know more?

Read more on the position of the Dutch government on independent journalism on the website of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs or contact the Political Department of the Dutch Embassy in the UK.