Belgo-Dutch venture completes largest dredging project in Poland’s history

On 9 May, Dutch ambassador Daphne Bergsma, Belgium’s ambassador Luc Jacobs and Dutch trade counsellor Sanne Kaasjager participated in the official celebration of the completion of the works on the Świnoujście-Szczecin Fairway. Two maritime contracting giants – Dutch company Van Oord and Belgian company DEME - pulled off one of the most important dredging projects in Poland’s history.

Together with their principals, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Maritime Office of Szczecin, the joint venture partners hosted several dignitaries and partners for a site visit. Apart from diplomatic participation, Poland’s Secretaries of State Marek Gróbarczyk (Maritime and Water Affairs), Małgorzata Golińska (Nature & Wildlife) and Undersecretary of State Grzegorz Witkowski (Maritime Economy) honored the event with their presence and inaugural speeches.

The project is truly unique in several ways: