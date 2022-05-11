Vacancy: Communications Officer (Part Time)

A. BASIC DETAILS OF THE JOB

Job title: Communication Officer

Mission: Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Singapore

Duration of contract: 1 year, with the option to be renewed

Number of working hours per week: 18.75 (0.5 FTE)

B. GENERAL FEATURES OF THE JOB

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands is geared towards delivering high quality services, both externally and internally. The Embassy’s main tasks are maintaining diplomatic relations, providing consular services and supporting bilateral trade, investment and innovation.

The Embassy is responsible for raising awareness about the Netherlands in Singapore and Brunei. The communication strategy focuses on economic activities, innovation, sustainability and consular activities. The communication officer furthermore organizes events and supports other departments when official delegations from the Netherlands visit Singapore. Use of social media and contact with press plays an important role.

The Embassy is seeking a seasoned, all-rounded communications professional with a proven track record who is pro-active, flexible and service oriented He/she will collaborate as one team with the other departments covering economic, political, public diplomacy, cultural, consular and general affairs.

C. DUTIES

Responsible for all communication and media activities while liaising closely with the Ambassador and other departments;

Maintain relations with various press agencies, journalists and other media companies;

Write articles for local media, prepare interviews and draft speeches;

Collect, write and publish messages for social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn), the embassy website, mass mailings and publications;

Publish the embassy’s newsletter and keep the embassy website up to date by regularly checking shared and local content;

Measure results and analyze effectiveness of social media campaigns;

Ensure all external communication adheres to the Dutch government’s corporate branding guidelines.

D. TYPE OF EMPLOYEE REQUIRED

Enthusiastic and pro-active attitude;

Flexible team-player who can work independently with a positive work attitude and collaborative mind set;

Hands-on and curious person who takes initiative and has a natural antenna for the topics that matter;

Feeling for a diplomatic environment in a multi-cultural context;

Understands Singaporeans’ perception of the Netherlands;

Interested in public policy questions and challenges;

Ability to multi-task, set priorities, meet deadlines while maintaining close attention to detail;

Skillful networker.

E. KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS / JOB REQUIREMENTS

Proven knowledge: degree in (Mass) Communications or a similar discipline

2 – 5 years of professional experience in the field of communication, journalism, marketing and/or social media;

Strong and creative presentation and writing skills with editorial experience

Resourceful with great problem-solving skills

Strong coordination and multi-tasking skills, able to perform under pressure

Excellent command of the English language, both written and orally. Knowledge of the Dutch language is an important asset.

Excellent use of CRM and Hippo CMS software or willingness and ability to learn how to use these.

F. COMPETENCIES

Excellent writing skills

Organizational and planning skills

Flexible team player

Client focused, service and result oriented

Highly pro-active

Integrity

G. EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS

The candidate will be:

Locally employed by the State of the Netherlands, represented herein by the Head of Mission of the Embassy of the Kingdom of The Netherlands;

Offered a contract for 18.75 hours a week.

Please note that the Embassy cannot provide a residence permit as it concerns a part-time role.

H. INFORMATION

For more information please contact:

Hajo Provó Kluit, Deputy Head of Mission, hajo.provo-kluit@minbuza.nl

or

Chantal Spindelaar, Operations Manager, chantal.spindelaar@minbuza.nl

I. APPLICATION

Interested candidates are invited to send an email, containing their cover letter and CV, by June 6, 2022, to: SIN-COM@minbuza.nl

J. SELECTION PROCEDURE

The selection procedure consists of interviews and a written test. In case of equal suitability, priority is given to internal candidates.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted.