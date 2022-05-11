New Zealand: Applying for a passport or ID card in Hamilton on 15 June 2022

The consular team from the Dutch embassy in Wellington will be visiting Hamilton on 15 June 2022, where you will be able to apply for a Dutch passport or ID card and activate your DigiD.

Making an appointment

Passport and ID card

Make an appointment using our online appointment system.

Choose the category 'Passport – ID-card in Hamilton'.

Make a separate appointment for each person.

If you get the notification 'no time slots available', this means the maximum number of appointments has been reached.

Please keep in mind that your new ID card will not be sent by post. You can only collect it at the embassy in Wellington.

DigiD activation code

You can pick up your DigiD activation code without an appointment between 12.00 and 15.00 hours.

Required documents

Create a personal checklist for each person on the page Applying for a passport or ID card if you live in New Zealand. The checklist will tell you which documents you need to bring to the appointment.

DigiD activation code

Apply for DigiD on DigiD.nl. You'll then receive a collection code by email and SMS. You'll need this code to collect your activation code. Read more about applying for DigiD on the page How do I apply for DigiD from abroad.

Payment

Pay in person when you submit your passport or ID card application. Payment can be made by Eftpos, Mastercard or Visa. See the overview of consular fees in New Zealand for information on the costs of a passport or ID card. *Please note there is a surcharge for this service.

Photos

The photo used for a passport or ID card must meet certain requirements. Read more about these requirements and where you can have the photograph taken.

In Hamilton, we recommend the following photographers:

https://www.lindalephotos.co.nz/contact-us

or

https://imageland.co.nz/contact/

Location

The consular session will take place at:

Zenders Café & Venue

439 Ruakura Rd

Newstead, Hamilton