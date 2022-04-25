A Note From Ambassador Lambert Grijns

Dear readers, This Wednesday April 27th, we celebrated King’s Day – the first time since 2019. We decided to celebrate King’s Day in a modest way, due to Ramadhan and because of the terrible war which is still going on in Europe. Ukraine is paying an unimaginably high price for Russia's invasion. With so many victims and millions of refugees, we could not have a big festive celebration. Therefore, I hosted a small reception at my residence in Menteng. I dearly hope I can welcome you again to our embassy compound next year so we can bring together all our Dutch and Indonesian friends.

During the pandemic, the Economic Team of the Embassy in Jakarta has been preparing an economic mission to North Sumatra, mostly through virtual sessions with the Dutch and Indonesian stakeholders. With the Omicron wave behind us, the physical mission is now finally due to take place from 18-20 May. The goal of the mission is to explore the potential for collaboration and business between North Sumatra and the Netherlands in the agri-water and energy sectors. Keep an eye on our socials to receive the latest info.

Early June, the 4th Bilateral Maritime Forum will take place in The Hague, connecting the Dutch and Indonesian maritime sectors. This will be followed by an incoming trade mission on healthcare taking place from 15 to 17 June in Jakarta. This mission will be led by Marjolijn Sonnema, Director General of Public Health of the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport (VWS).

Erasmus Huis is also working on an exciting exhibition to be held in July and is inviting Indonesian designers and producers from across the archipelago to create a sustainable exhibition. This exhibition is all about using bio-based material to create a truly sustainable living environment for future generations not only in Indonesia but also in the Netherlands. Please join the Open Call if you are interested.

We are very happy to see that there is a great interest of businessmen and -women, tourists and other Indonesians who want to travel to the Netherlands on short notice. However, the waiting time to schedule an appointment with VFS Global to apply for a visa is longer than usual. Keep this in mind and schedule your appointment on time.

Every year on 4 May, the Dutch commemorate civilians and soldiers who have died in the Kingdom of the Netherlands or elsewhere in the world since the outbreak of the Second World War, both in war situations and in peacekeeping missions, with two minutes of silence. In Jakarta, a small ceremony will take place at Ereveld Menteng Pulo, which is open for public to attend. In line with the current Covid-19 protocol, social distancing will be maintained and guests are requested to wear a mask.

Last warm words which I would like to convey to all Indonesians Muslims who are fasting during this holy month of reflection and prayer. On behalf of the entire embassy staff, I want to wish you Selamat Hari Raya Idul Fitri. I hope you will have a pleasant, joyful gathering with your family and beloved ones during the upcoming weeks.

Best regards,

Lambert Grijns