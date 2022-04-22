Open Call: The Exploded View

Erasmus Huis and Company New Heroes invite designers and producers from all across Indonesia to create a sustainable exhibition together.

Image: © The Exploded View

This exhibition is all about the various possibilities that nature offers us to develop building materials and thus create a truly sustainable living environment for future generations.

The centerpiece of the exhibition will be 2 houses, scale 1/10, made by Pascal Leboucq and Lucas De Man in collaboration with Indonesian designers. These houses are based on their famous project The Exploded View where they showcase the present and future of building with nature. www.theexplodedview.com

One house, scale 1/10, will be brought in from The Netherlands and showcases biobased materials made by Dutch and Belgian bio designers and producers.

The other house, scale 1/10, will be completely empty because it needs to be filled with biobased materials from the Indonesian archipelago. We want to showcase as many locally made biobased materials as possible and at the same time to portray the stories and designers behind these materials.

This way we present a network of sustainable innovators ready to change the building world of Indonesia and far beyond.

INTERESTED TO JOIN?

For more information, read here.

Submit your application here.