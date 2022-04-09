Artists and campaigners make an impact at Ceramic Art London

The exhibition 'On Air' at Ceramic Art London powerfully visualizes the pressing issue of air pollution in cities around the world. The artistic display at Central Saint Martins has been curated by Dutch creatives Annemarie Piscaer and Iris de Kievith together with UK-based Jo Pearl. They've worked together with British artists who also use ceramics to express the serious issue of asthma attack inducing air in urban areas. Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, the mother of little Ella Roberta who died from London's polluted air, is contributing to On Air's public programme.

Piscaer and De Kievith are showing their own Smogware (or, in Dutch, SerVies). The glazing of this tableware is made with fine dust gathered in the streets. The tea sets, plates and other creations visualize how much dirty and toxic air inhabitants of cities around the world breathe in over time.

Other artists on display at 'On Air' include Jasmine Pradissitto. Pradissitto is the artists who has been commssioned to create a sculpture of Ella Roberta Kissi-Debra, the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as a cause of death. The statue will be made of a ceramic material with nitrogen dioxide absorbing qualities. A fundraiser has been set up to make this happen.

Supported by the Dutch Embassy in London

The Dutch Embassy in the UK has financially supported this exhibition curated by Iris de Kievith and Annemarie Piscaer. More info on our art funding programme can be found here.

No entry tickets for Ceramic Art London are required to see 'On Air'. The exhibition is on from 8 to 10 April at Central Saint Martins arts university in King's Cross, London.