Newsletter March 2022

Preface by Hajo Provó Kluit

Dear reader,



These are times of mixed feelings. On the one hand, the announcement on March 24 by Singapore Prime Minister Lee regarding the easing of Covid related measures was eagerly welcomed by all. Domestic measures are being relaxed, and regional travel is becoming easier. Business people, friends and family from the Netherlands are also once again traveling to Singapore. In Brunei, the number of daily Covid cases seems to be past its peak. On the other hand, the invasion of Ukraine and the suffering of the Ukrainian people has left us horrified. The Dutch government is working with other countries to provide support where we can, while the Dutch public has demonstrated strong solidarity, whether through donations or by opening their homes to refugees.



The current times underline that neither peace nor prosperity ca be taken for granted. It is essential that we continue to work with like-minded countries and people, who share our values and goals. I am sure that King’s Day – a time to reflect on 57 years of close relations between Singapore and the Netherlands - and Remembrance Day – when we commemorate all those who lost their lives in war since World War 2 – will be occasions that take on a very special meaning this year.



Hajo Provó Kluit

Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Economic Section at the Embassy of the Netherlands to Singapore and Brunei

Travel & Vaccination Information – Useful Links

As information is constantly changing, we have created an overview of useful links for Singapore on our website with information about travelling and vaccinations for everyone's convenience. We will do our utmost to keep this list of links updated and relevant. Make sure you regularly check the updated information via the links provided to stay up to date.



As of 23 March, travellers to the Netherlands coming from within the EU or the Schengen area will no longer require a test, proof of recovery or proof of vaccination. The rules will also be lifted for nationals of EU countries travelling to the Netherlands from countries outside the EU and the Schengen area. Everyone travelling to the Netherlands is advised to do a self-test immediately after arrival and again on day 5. Non-EU nationals remain subject to an EU entry ban. Exemptions apply in several cases, however, such as for people travelling from ‘safe’ countries, people who are vaccinated or who have recovered from coronavirus, and people travelling for certain purposes. As of 23 March coronavirus entry passes (1G, pre-admission testing) will no longer be required at any location. However, in many other European countries you still need a QR code to go to a restaurant, for example.

Updates Brunei Darussalam

Read the Guidelines for Early Endemic Phase here.

The Early Endemic Phase under the National Covid-19 Recovery Framework has been further extended to March 31. Read the article here [the link and the heading of the article erroneously refers to March 13].

Read the guideline for exiting Brunei Darussalam via air travel during Early Endemic Phase here (updated as of 10 February 2022).

Read the exit travel application guidelines for essential travel for citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam here (updated 15 December 2021). At the moment there are no countries on the “Travel Green list”.

Read the guideline for entry into Brunei Darussalam via air travel during Early Endemic Phase here (updated as of 10 February 2022).

Read the guidelines for entry travel pass applications to enter Brunei Darussalam here (updated 15 December 2021). At the moment there are no countries on the “Travel Green list”.

Survey on Government Services

Do you work, study or live outside the Netherlands? And do you ever use services provided by the Dutch government? Then help the government improve its services by taking this survey before March 31, 2022.



The Dutch government wants to further improve the services it provides to Dutch nationals and non-Dutch nationals abroad. Your experience and feedback regarding these services are important in helping us do that.

Singapore International Water Week 2022

SIWW returns as a physical event from 17 to 21 April at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

There will be a total of 13 Dutch companies participating in the Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) 2022 including a Netherlands Pavilion, hosted by the Netherlands Water Partnership.



The Embassy is organising a Singapore and Netherlands Innovation Forum on 19 April afternoon (see the news item below).

We are looking forward to meeting you at the Netherlands Pavilion at SIWW 2022.

Singapore & Netherlands Innovation Forum

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Singapore, together with NWP (Netherlands Water Partnership) and Singapore Water Association (SWA), would like to invite you to join the

Singapore & Netherlands Innovation Forum on April 19, from 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

The Innovation Forum will highlight existing collaborations between Singapore and the Netherlands and showcase innovative companies and their solutions to keep cities sustainable, liveable and safe. The event features a panel discussion and pitching sessions in the following categories: climate adaptation & coastal resilience, water technology & digitalization and circular economy & resource recovery.

You can register here for this complimentary event. Make sure you also register for a trade visitor pass to SIWW 2022 to ensure you have access to the convention centre. You can register for the complimentary trade visitor pass here.

We hope to see you there!

Women in Water - Lunch

Women’s full and equal participation in decision-making processes is essential in solving global challenges, including in the fight against climate change. Without gender equality today, a sustainable, more equal future remains beyond our reach.

The Embassy of the Netherlands to Singapore recognises the importance of female leadership in climate action. On April 18, as part of Singapore International Water Week 2022, Ambassador Vonno will host a panel discussion on leadership in the water sector, with a panel comprised of female leaders in the Dutch and Singaporean water sector. With this event, we aim to bring together high potential young women and leaders within this sector to inspire the high potentials in Singapore to pursue a leadership position.

Dutch Vice Minister of Water Management, Michèle Blom, Ms. Annemieke Nijhof, CEO of Dutch water consultancy firm Deltares and Ms. Hu Jiangyong, Professor at the National University of Singapore’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Director of the Centre for Water Research will be among the panelists.

Asia Pacific Maritime 2022

The Asia Pacific Maritime Show (APM) 2022 returned in physical form from 16 to 18 March. Many visitors yearned for the tradeshow hustle and bustle they missed over the past 2 years and at APM they surely got their fix!

The Netherlands ws well represented with 14 companies at the Netherlands Pavilion.

It was great to see that the maritime iandustry is already sustainably transforming itself with its innovative products and solutions from design to vessel building.

May these companies continue to find business success in Singapore. See you next year!

Report: Healthcare and R&D Landscape in Singapore

Netherlands Innovation Network Singapore is pleased to present the finished research report on Singapore’s R&D and health ecosystem by Ravenry. The commissioned report consists of 4 parts and specifically delves into the local R&D strengths in MedTech and Biotechnology (genomics) as a means to map opportunities for Dutch universities, knowledge institutes and companies in Singapore.

The biomedical industry is an important sector in Singapore, making up 4% of its BBP. There are collaboration opportunities in the areas of (digital) tools and devices, technologies for improved prevention and diagnosis, personalized medicine and telemedicine. Singapore is now part of the EUREKA-network, making it possible to tap into funding for collaborations between Dutch and Singaporean companies.

Reach out to Netherlands Innovation Network Singapore via ia-sin@minbuza.nl to connect with us on this topic.

Podcast series by Singapore Unlocked

Unlocked is a series of conversations about disruptions in fast-growing industries in SouthEast Asia. In each episode experts in Healthcare, SEA Startup Ecosystem, Sustainable Cities and the Alternative Protein market will share their unique thoughts on the opportunities, challenges and developments. For even more insights on these topics there will be an inside report available for download with each episode! You can find the different episodes of the podcast here.

4 May: Remembrance Day/Dodenherdenking

‘During the national commemoration of Remembrance Day we remember all – civilians and soldiers – who have been killed or murdered in the Kingdom of the Netherlands or anywhere else in the world in war situations or during peacekeeping operations since the outbreak of the Second World War.’



This year the Remembrance Day ceremony on May 4 at Kranji War Memorial will take place in physical form again.

We will follow the latest rules and regulations with regards to vaccination status, safe distancing and mask wearing.

The ceremony starts at 6pm and will take about 30 minutes. More information will follow in the coming weeks.

Winsemius Awards 2022: Apply now! Just a few days left!

Since the first Winsemius Awards in 2015, many successful and innovative Dutch and Singaporean businesses have showcased their best practices and accomplishments at the Winsemius Awards, and have been awarded for their contribution.

The Winsemius Awards celebrate the long-lasting bond and strong business ties between Singapore and the Netherlands by recognizing and celebrating innovative and impactful achievements of businesses across all sectors.

You can nominate and submit your application for the following three Awards:

Winsemius Red Orange Award

Winsemius Outstanding Business Achievement Award

Winsemius Community Impact Award

Go to the ADB-DutchCham website and apply for one of the three categories.

You can find all information about the Winsemius Awards, the qualification criteria and tickets here.

To attend the Winsemius Awards 2022, you are invited to pre-register your seats no later than March 30th.

If you have questions concerning the awards, please contact ADB-DutchCham via Winsemuis@adb-dutchcham.sg

Hollandse School Limited (HSL): A one of a kind International School

With over 100 years of educational experience in Singapore, the Hollandse School Limited (HSL) is recognised for providing an excellent blend of the national and international primary curriculum (IPC).



HSL now offers a choice between two learning streams: the Dutch Stream (Dutch and IPC curriculum with an English language program) and the International Stream (British and IPC curriculum with a Dutch language program).

Choosing HSL not only establishes continuous learning that eases your child’s transition to any Dutch or International school. Our child-focused approach and low-stress school culture also builds a solid foundation for a confident and happy child that is adaptable for changing circumstances from a rooted starting point.

Click here to learn more.



Vacancy:

The Hollandse School currently has several vacancies, under which preschool teacher, teacher lower primary, teacher middle primary and English primary teacher. Please see a full list of the available vacancies here.

NCA Update

Dear Dutch community, Thanks again for all your support and enthusiasm over the past few months in the various activities the NCA has been organizing. Thank you for giving back to the less priviliged in Singapore!



There is more to come the following weeks. Do mark your calendars for example for the Kids for Kids event on Sunday the 24th of April, from 10 AM – 6 PM at the Hollandse Club. Kids will be able to play Oud Hollandse Spellen (Traditional Dutch Games), there will be a Flea Market and a real old-school ‘Thé Dansant’ (Tea Dancing) party! The proceeds of this day will go to our kids charities (such as Project Pari and Life Stories).

NCA is also organizing both walking and cycling tours for corporate groups or groups of friends. If you’re interested to join a walking or cycling tour, please register your interest through the NCA website. An NCA representative will get in touch to help you plan your activity.

Keep an eye on the website and our social media channels for other events to come. Better yet, follow in the footsteps of others from the community and become a Friend of the NCA! As a Friend of NCA we will keep you updated of our projects and developments of our charities, we will invite you for Friends of NCA events and we will obviously thank you, like all other donors, contributors and volunteers. You can become a Friend of NCA for the amount of SGD 75 per year