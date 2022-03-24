Bilateral Maritime Forum (BMF) 2022, to Be Organized in June in the Netherlands

The Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management together with the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment will be organizing the fourth Bilateral Maritime Forum, June 2022 in The Hague, The Netherlands. As the program is still under development there are a lot of opportunities for Dutch and Indonesian companies to get involved in the activities or to add any additional maritime topics to the agenda.

The Forum is part of the bilateral maritime cooperation between the two countries (the Netherlands and Indonesia) and is the yearly platform where both countries discuss the proceedings of the cooperation, together with the private sector.

Alongside the Forum, a three day visit will be organized for the Indonesian delegation, existing both of public and private partners from the Indonesian maritime sector. The visit will most likely comprise of workshops, company visits and high level meetings with Dutch officials and CEO’s. For now topics like port development, smart and green ports, shipbuilding, education (vocational), renewable energy and further development of the national logistics system and support for remote areas are on the agenda.

If you are interested to be involved in the activities please contact the NL Maritime Secretariat for Indonesia – Mrs. Sandra van Putten (e-mail: putten@stc-nestra.nl) to discuss the possibilities. In the coming newsletters we will keep you updated about the preparations of the visit and the exact date in June.