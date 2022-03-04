Vacancy for a Senior Policy Officer in the Field of Human Rights at our Embassy in Pretoria
The Embassy of the Netherlands in Pretoria has per April 1, 2022 a job opening for a senior policy officer who has extensive experience in the human rights field. We are looking for a professional with a proven track record, who has an open mind and is driven by values such as diversity, equality and inclusiveness and who is a real team player.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- The senior policy officer writes, reviews, and coordinates a variety of reports, briefings and other types of communications with respect to human rights developments in South Africa;
- Manages the Human Rights programme of the Embassy. This includes the identification, assessment and processing of grant applications, as well as monitoring and evaluation of projects. It also includes coaching and assisting colleagues managing their human rights projects support and initiatives.
- Identifies, initiates and executes human rights events and initiatives for the Dutch missions in Cape Town and Pretoria in collaboration with other policy officers.
- Maintains and extends a relevant network in the area of human rights within government agencies, civil society, universities and private sector.
- Ensures policy cohesion and integration of the Human Rights perspective in other themes and goals of the NL in South Africa.
Skills and competencies
Professionalism
- Proven sensitivity to the political and social environment and ability to adjust behaviours accordingly. In-depth knowledge of human rights principles, international mechanisms and related concepts, including transitional justice, humanitarian action, legislative and rule of law reforms, gender mainstreaming and conflict-related sexual violence;
- Good analytical and research skills, including the ability to gather, validate, evaluate and integrate relevant human rights information from a variety of sources, to assess their impact and to provide recommendations to redress situations;
- Commitment to seek new and improved methods of work for accomplishing the work of the human rights component. Ability to relate to and integrate human rights issues and perspectives into other fields, including climate change, responsible business conduct, development and rule of law, socio-economic transformation and identity and culture;
- Takes initiative, works transparently and invites views and contributions from others in her/his own work
- Capacity to serve as internal resource person, share knowledge and train colleagues when needed.
- Takes responsibility for incorporating gender and LGBTI perspectives and ensuring the opportunities for equal participation of women and men in all areas of work.
- Ability to contribute to broader economic and political policy initiatives and projects through the Missions’ thematic structures.
Communication skills
- Speaks and writes clearly and effectively. Listens to others, correctly interprets messages from others and responds appropriately. Asks questions to clarify, and exhibits interest in having two-way communication. Tailors language, tone, style and format to match audience. Demonstrates openness in sharing information and keeping people informed.
Teamwork
- Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals. Thinks SA-wide (includes and informs also the colleagues in Cape Town). Solicits input by genuinely valuing others' ideas and expertise. Is willing to learn from others. Places team agenda before personal agenda. Supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position. Shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.
Qualifications
Education
- An advanced university degree (Master's degree or equivalent) in law, political science, international relations, social sciences or in a related area. Human rights specific degrees is a pre.
Experience, Knowledge, and Skills
- A minimum of five years of experience in human rights, political affairs, international relations, law or related area is required.
- Previous experience in programme management is required.
Language Requirements
- Fluency in English (both oral and written) is required. Knowing other languages spoken in South Africa is a bonus.
Contract of employment
Fixed term contract for one year – with option to extend.
Two months probation period.
Indication of salary ZAR 50.000 – 55.000 gross depending on experience and qualifcations
Interested?
Please send your application to pre-cdp@minbuza.nl
Deadline for applications: Monday March 25, 2022