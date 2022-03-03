Funding available for UK cultural organisations programming Dutch arts
British arts organisations can apply for funding from the Dutch Embassy in the UK if they are making Dutch culture accessible to audiences in the UK. The Embassy can contribute up to £8,547 (€10,000) per application. Apply before the 11 April 2022 to get a response from us on 11 May 2022 at the latest.
Who can apply?
UK-based cultural organisations that are used to working with international artists.
What kinds of collaborations are we looking for?
Projects that give creative and cultural professionals from the Netherlands exposure to British audiences.
How to apply?
Submit a detailed proposal, including a full budget, to LON-PPC@minbuza.nl. Please use our application form.
When to apply?
Apply by 11 April 2022 and you will know by 11 May 2022 whether funding will be awarded.
Criteria we use to assess all proposals
- Applications can only be submitted by UK-based cultural organisations that have a proven track record of working with international artists.
- The application for a contribution from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the United Kingdom must include a detailed description of the planned activity, including the date(s) and location(s) of the activity, the names and contact details of the British and Dutch partners collaborating in that activity and a full list of financiers/sponsors.
- The application must include a full and detailed budget of all costs involved. This budget must clearly show which costs the applicant wants to cover with Embassy funds and which costs are covered by other parties. Please supply the names of the other funders.
- The proposal needs to substantiate how the activity helps to build a relevant international audience/network for the artist(s)/designer(s) from the Netherlands and/or how it contributes towards the artistic/professional development of the Dutch artist(s)/designer(s).
- The activity must take place in the United Kingdom.
- The start of the activity is in 2022.
- The activity is yet to take place. Funding cannot be granted once the activity has started or after the activity has ended.
- The artist(s)/creative(s) from the Netherlands must receive adequate fees. Applicants should prove that fees are in line with, or better than, recognised codes of practice and guidelines set by the relevant lead bodies/trade unions.
- Only professional organisations (legal entities) can receive funding.
- The Embassy can provide contributions between €2,000 (£1,709) and €10,000 (£8,547).
- Contributions from the Dutch Embassy will not exceed 50% of the total costs of the performance/presentation/residency of the Dutch artist(s)/designer(s).
- The organisational and artistic quality of the participating parties must be undisputed.
- Purely commercial activities are not eligible for funding.
- Amateur arts is not eligible for funding.
- Expenses that are eligible for support are, among others, transportation, travel, accommodation and marketing. The proposal needs to specify the travel and accommodation dates.
- Funding requests for flights will not be granted if the journey can be made by international train and public transport in under 8 hours. In those instances, please request funding for more sustainable modes of travel.
- Contributions towards PR/marketing and event documentation (AV, photography) are limited to a maximum of £1,000 per proposal.
- Expenses that are not eligible for support are overhead costs (staff salaries, rent, office supplies). Please do specify all these costs in the application form and provide information on how these overhead costs are covered (e.g. mention the names of the other funders, expected ticket sales, etc.).
- When a contribution from the Dutch Embassy is received, it is a requirement that the participation of the Dutch artist(s) and the support from the Dutch government are clearly mentioned in the (marketing) communications.