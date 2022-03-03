Funding available for UK cultural organisations programming Dutch arts

British arts organisations can apply for funding from the Dutch Embassy in the UK if they are making Dutch culture accessible to audiences in the UK. The Embassy can contribute up to £8,547 (€10,000) per application. Apply before the 11 April 2022 to get a response from us on 11 May 2022 at the latest.

Who can apply?

UK-based cultural organisations that are used to working with international artists.

What kinds of collaborations are we looking for?

Projects that give creative and cultural professionals from the Netherlands exposure to British audiences.

How to apply?

Submit a detailed proposal, including a full budget, to LON-PPC@minbuza.nl. Please use our application form.

When to apply?

Apply by 11 April 2022 and you will know by 11 May 2022 whether funding will be awarded.