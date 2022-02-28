Vacancy: General Affairs Officer

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Singapore is seeking a full time General Affairs Officer We are looking for a General Affairs Officer for the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Singapore. The General Affairs officer has the crucial responsibility of ensuring that the operations of the Embassy run smoothly.

Candidate profile

The General Affairs Officer is a dynamic employee, a self-starter who is hands-on in carrying out the tasks at hand. The employee is a positive and proactive person who can operate independently and has the ability to multitask and set priorities. The employee is accurate, has good planning and organizational skills and is ready to perform a wide range of tasks. The employee has strong communication and social skills and enjoys working in a team. The employee is working closely with the other General Affairs Officer. Tasks will be shared within the team under the supervision of the Operational Manager.

The Embassy is looking for someone who is a rapid learner and has a service oriented attitude.

Duties

• General support in operational processes

• Ensuring accurate financial administration (e.g. cash management, invoicing, checks on claims and VAT refunds)

• Monitoring contract management, signals expiry of contract and prepares quotes

• Informing and assisting expat staff on housing matters, motor imports/taxes.

• Managing inventory and office supplies (technical equipment, office equipment, official cars and government-owned works of art) for the chancery and official residence by checking and updating lists of contents, etc.

• Providing logistical and organizational support to the embassy during incoming delegates and events

• Other administrative duties as decided within General Affairs team

He/she also supports the Operations Manager in the field of financial affairs, accommodation, logistics and providing clerical and administrative support.

Knowledge & skills

• Higher professional education

• A General Affairs Officer with at least 2 years relevant experience is preferred

• Knowledge of financial administration and office management

• Experience in dealing with external companies and suppliers

• Excellent knowledge of MS Office in particular Outlook, Excel and Word, experience with SharePoint

• Experience in drawing up schedules, rosters, excel sheets

• Experience with financial processes would be an advantage

• Affinity with IT

• Be proficient in English

Work environment

The Embassy of the Kingdom of The Netherlands is geared towards delivering high quality services, both externally and internally. The Embassy’s main tasks are maintaining diplomatic relations, providing consular services and supporting bilateral trade, investment and innovation. Embassy core values include a strong customer focus in order to deliver personalized, high-quality

services. We take responsibility, like to cooperate and consider integrity as one of our core values. We work as One Team across departments. The Embassy strives to be open and accessible, innovative and seeks constant improvement of work processes and services.

The General Affairs Officer supports the work of the General Affairs section. He/she is accountable to the Operational Manager and will be guided in his/her daily work by the Operational Manager.

The employees in the General Affairs section replace each other where appropriate and perform work in close consultation with each other and with the various clusters of the Embassy, under the responsibility of the respective cluster heads. Flexibility is the key.

Conditions

The candidate will be locally employed by the State of the Netherlands, represented herein by the Head of the Mission of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The Embassy offers a full time position (37,5 hours), initially for 1 year with the possibility of extension. Applicants need to be legally authorized to work in Singapore. Knowledge of the Dutch language would be considered an advantage, but is not a requirement. The position is ranked in job level 6, starting salary 3954 SGD gross a month.

The selected candidate will be offered a salary with a pay number corresponding to the years of relevant work experience.

For further inquiries, please email the Operational Manager, Chantal Spindelaar, chantal.spindelaar@minbuza.nl.

Interested candidates are invited to send an email, containing cover letter and CV to sin- az@minbuza.nl before the 25th of March 2022.