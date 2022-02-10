Vacancy: Economic Resilience Officer
The Embassy of the Netherlands in Jordan is looking to recruit an Economic Resilience Officer. Please send your CV and cover letter to AMM-recruiting@minbuza.nl.
Deadline: Sunday 27 February 2022, by 5pm.
More information on the duties and job requirements are mentioned below.
General features of the job
- The Economic Resilience Officer is part of the embassy's Development and Economy Department;
- He/she is responsible for translating Dutch government policy on economic resilience as laid down in the Multi-Annual Strategic Plan for Jordan into concrete initiatives;
- He/she is responsible for the identification and contracting of the most appropriate interventions – in line with the priorities of the Government of Jordan - and the drawing up of effective proposal assessments;
- He/she contributes to monitoring of projects under the economy and trade programmes;
- He/she contributes to enhancing trade relations between the Netherlands and Jordan;
- He/she works closely together with the embassy’s staff members, especially staff at the Development and Economy Department, including the colleagues working on agriculture, higher education and humanitarian affairs.
Duties and result areas
The Economic Resilience Officer:
- Is responsible for economy and trade programming in Jordan, with a focus on resilience as defined by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and laid down in the Multi-Annual Country Strategy and Annual Plans;
- Is responsible for the project cycle regarding the current economy and trade programme portfolio, including identification of new initiatives and monitoring & evaluation. Responsible for the full project management cycle regarding the Private Sector Development delegated budget;
- Contributes to economy and trade knowledge development within the embassy, shares important publications, organises network/ knowledge events related to the economic and trade domain;
- Prepares missions of external delegations involved in economy and trade programming and implementation, such as representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs visiting Jordan;
- Involves him/herself in promoting bilateral trade and, where justified and necessary, specific trade-related problems experienced by Netherlands’ private sector actors related to Jordan.
Description of result areas:
- Proven improved economic perspective for Syrian refugees and Jordanian host communities, because of well identified and implemented economic (resilience) projects supported by the Netherlands;
- An economy and trade project portfolio, including Private Sector Development, complementary to other economic efforts and trade-related activities of the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs;
- An economy and trade project portfolio aligned with the priorities of the Government of Jordan and complementary to other donors’ efforts;
- Interaction and cooperation with both Jordanian and Dutch stakeholders in the field of economic and trade development;
- Smooth cooperation with both internal and external colleagues.
Working Environment
- The Netherlands embassy is located in Abdoun Al Shamali and is constructed under attractive (Dutch) architecture. It houses a team of 40 staff members, among which attaches, (regional) policy officers and support staff;
- The atmosphere at the embassy is informal, and we work closely as a team. The mission of the embassy in the different policy fields is considered a joint responsibility. Working languages are English, Dutch and Arabic;
- The employee will be provided with a duty phone and a laptop;
-
The Economic Resilience Officer will be a member of the Development and Economy Department of the embassy. The Deputy Head of Mission/Head of Development is his/her line manager; the Head of the Economic Cluster will be his/her first point of contact relating to content.
Job requirements
- We are looking for a strong team-player who is open to new ideas, an out-of-the-box thinker. He/she can work independently, takes initiatives and leads them to fruition, is good at building connections and putting the dots together. A networker, in Jordan, but also with the colleagues in The Hague. Excellent writing skills in English;
- The candidate is well-organised and has a talent for planning & organisation. The project management cycle constitutes part of his/her responsibilities and relevant developments are shared with colleagues inside the embassy and with key partners;
- He/she needs to have a good understanding of the latest developments regarding economy and trade. He/she follows donor discussions and coordinates with like-minded institutions and private sector (representing) organisations and actively engages in searches for ways how to remove trade irritants and hurdles that implementing partners face;
- Flexibility: the candidate will, when required, participate in programmes and receptions outside office hours.
Knowledge and skills
Level of education: university level
Level of experience: at least 5 years experience required
- Understanding of social and specific developments in relation to the context in which the embassy operates;
- Understanding of relevant ministerial frameworks and legislation in the area of economic development, economic resilience, and trade;
- Strong knowledge of the Jordanian institutional landscape related to economic development and trade, including roles and responsibilities of the different involved ministries (such as Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Labour), NGOs working in the field of economic development, international development partners and knowledge institutions, private sector (representing) organisations;
- A proven strong network in the institutional landscape in Jordan related to economic development and trade, including international development partners;
- Experience in project cycle management, incl. monitoring and evaluation;
- Skilled in translating insights and information into clear advice, plans and reports, and in assessing their policy and financial implications;
- Fluent in Arabic and English in speaking and writing.
Contacts
The Economic Resilience Officer will be expected to make regular contact with:
- Jordanian and Dutch government officials, including with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ policy officers on developments in the fields of Sustainable Economic Development, Inclusive Green Growth, Stability and Humanitarian Aid, Foreign Economic Relations;
- The (Deputy) Head of Mission, Head of Economic Cluster, embassy diplomats, fellow Policy officers and Controlling unit, in order to cooperate with them and advise them, including the explanation and interpretation of legislation;
- Other embassy staff on a variety of work-related matters, including on procedures and working methods;
- Members of Jordanian, Dutch, European and international donors, consultative bodies, working groups, to exchange information and coordinate action on policy matters;
- The private sector in Jordan and the Netherlands.
How to apply
If you are interested in applying for this position, please send your cover letter and CV to AMM-recruiting@minbuza.nl.
Deadline: Sunday 27 February 2022, by 5 PM.