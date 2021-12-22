Updates From the Agriculture and Food Sectors

Agriculture and food are significant sectors for both the Netherlands and Indonesia. The Dutch Embassy in Jakarta is continuously working on initiatives and sharing relevant information to strengthen and intensify the collaboration between the two countries, particularly in reaching a sustainable agrifood system. Check out the most recent updates from our agriculture team.

© Dutch Embassy Indonesia Women, Our Food Heroes in Indonesia Through an event titled “Women, Our Food Heroes”, the Dutch Embassy in Jakarta recently gathered several inspiring women in the agriculture and food sectors. It was organized to appreciate all women actors in the sector and in honor of Indonesian National Mother’s Day, celebrated on 22 December. The event included a talk show followed by a healthy food cooking demonstration by a chef. One thing that connected the participants in the event was that they are all assertive women. As the Netherlands and Indonesia share the importance they attach to agriculture and food production, both countries encourage all men, women, and especially youth to join hands to maintain and develop sustainable agriculture within their roles and capabilities. Read more about the event here.

Youth Support Against Food Loss and Waste in Indonesia The Creative Video & Photo Story Competition on “Rethinking Food Waste, Exploring Opportunities” - a collaboration project between the Dutch Embassy in Indonesia and Ecoxyztem, was wrapped up through an award ceremony to the winners of the competition on 27 November 2021. The competition was open for submissions for one month starting 23 October 2021 and received entries from high school and university students nationwide. Participants in the award ceremony expressed their enthusiasm to jointly echo the need to solve Food Loss and Waste (FLW) problems through video and photo campaigns. Two favorite winners, two first-place winners and four runners-up in each category were selected. Those winners will get a total value of 15 million rupiahs in scholarships, while each first winner will have an opportunity to join the X-SEED mentoring program by Ecoxyztem. There are many stories behind the submitted photos and videos. It gives inspiration on what to do as next steps. It is essential to continue the campaigns against Food Loss and Waste at schools and grass-roots level. Organic waste, particularly from FLW, catches less attention than inorganic waste. Whereas data from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) show that organic waste (60%) contributes the most to waste generated in Indonesia. Thus, it is crucial for everybody in Indonesia to begin with FLW management initiatives in the immediate environment of our homes. Read more to know the winners behind the creative photos and videos competition here.

Good to know - Eco-friendly Leather from Food Waste

Food waste that is considered worthless now has a very high selling value and is of added value in the hands of creative people who care about the environment. Several fashion brands creatively innovate eco-friendly leather from food waste. Click here for further readings.

Legislative updates

Please read about updated legislation on the Agroberichten Buitenland website a.o. concerning the List of Goods Prohibited from Being Imported and Exported Updated Under Single Regulation. Through the Ministry of Trade, the Government of Indonesia published a new regulation to replace three different previous provisions.

