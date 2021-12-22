Travel Requirement Changes New Zealand

An important update from the New Zealand authorities regarding travel to New Zealand:

From Friday 7 January 2022, all travellers to New Zealand must have a negative PCR or RT-PCR test within 48 hours of their scheduled departure of their first international flight.

You must get a negative PCR or RT-PCR test — other types of tests which were previously accepted will no longer meet the requirements for a pre-departure test to enter New Zealand.

More info on this and other changes here.