Updates for Travellers to the Netherlands from Southern Africa

As of 22 December the Netherlands has updated its entry rules for all travellers from outside the EU/Shengen area. An EU entry ban is in effect for people travelling from non-EU countries with a high COVID-19 risk, unless the purpose of their trip falls under one of the exemption categories.

The flight bans for South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe expire on 22 December at 11:59 PM. This means that as of December 23, 00:00, there will no longer be a flight ban for these countries, however, these countries remain classified as very high risk with a virus variant of concern. Fully vaccinated travellers will not be exempt from the EU Entry Ban.

As per the regulations, all travellers over the age of 12, regardless of vaccination or recovery status, will have to adhere to the following:

1. Negative PCR tests

Travelers must have

a negative NAAT (PCR) test result based on a sample collected no more than 24 hours before departure in the foreign country, or;

a negative NAAT (PCR)test result based on a sample collected no more than 48 hours before departure in the foreign country AND a negative antigen test result based on a sample collected no more than 24 hours before departure.

2. Quarantine

Travelers will be required to self-quarantine for ten days (shortened to five days in the event of a negative test in the Netherlands), which is taken from the GGD five days after arrival in the Netherlands.

A reduced number of exceptions from the full list apply. Please confirm that you qualify for exemption before travelling. You must be able to prove that the exception applies to you. Travelers must always have a completed quarantine declaration, even if you do not have to quarantine.

Exemptions from mandatory quarantine | Coronavirus COVID-19 | Government.nl

Passengers in transit will not be required to quarantine but must complete a quarantine declaration.

Keep in touch with your airline and check your travel advice regularly.

Contact

For questions on entry policy and travel restrictions, please email

• English DCV-247CC-EN@minbuza.nl

• Nederlands DCV-247CC-NL@minbuza.nl

• Español DCV-247CC-ES@minbuza.nl

• Français DCV-247CC-FR@minbuza.nl