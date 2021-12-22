Perspectives on a More Sustainable Aviation Industry

The webinar “Recover Greener Together: Flying More Sustainably” on 9 December was successfully held with more than 100 participants from the Dutch and Indonesian aviation industry. The webinar aimed to exchange lessons learned and the outlook of implementing sustainability actions in Dutch and Indonesian airports, as well as in air travel.

Mr. Mark van Doorne, Senior Airport Consultant of the Netherlands Airport Consultants (NACO), opened the discussion by elaborating on the overall framework of sustainability in the aviation industry with reaching the net-zero target in mind. He highlighted the combination of aviation business activities with net-zero approaches: mitigating and compensating carbon emissions, reducing energy and water use, transitioning to a circular economy, as well as preparing for inevitable occasions (e.g., weather conditions).

The webinar was opened by Mr. Dadun Kohar S.E., M.M., Director of Airworthiness and Aircraft Operation of the Indonesian Ministry of Transport and Mr. Hans de Brabander, Head of the Embassy’s Economic Department. Both highlighted the opportunities for collaboration in building a more sustainable aviation sector, going hand-in-hand with the COVID-19 recovery.

© Dutch Embassy Indonesia

Moderated by Mr. De Brabander, the first-panel “Sustainability in Dutch and Indonesian Airports”, showcased global best practices in implementing sustainability actions. Mr. Ruud Ummels, Managing Director of TO70 Aviation, shared current and future technologies applied in the aviation industry to support decarbonization and energy reduction. In line with this, Mr. Kjell Kloosterziel, Director of Schiphol International, explained the efforts of Royal Schiphol Group to run the world’s most sustainable airport by being zero-emission and zero-waste in 2030. Active at ten airports (plus two strategic partnerships) worldwide, Schiphol brings together global knowledge and expertise in their sustainability efforts and innovation. To complete the overview, Mr. Ari Satria Saputra S.E., M.M., Head of PR & Networking of the Center for Strategic and Aviation Studies Indonesia, elaborated on sustainability actions applied in Indonesian airports. He also emphasized a best practice of collaboration between Airport Collaborative Decision Making and Air Traffic Flow Management in improving efficiency in airports and flights.

The second-panel “Sustainability in Air Travel”, began with a presentation from the Deputy Director of Aircraft Certification of the Indonesian Ministry of Transport, Mr. Agustinus Budi Hartono, S.T., M.M. He explained the Indonesian national policy, implementing environmental protection activities in the country’s aviation industry. These activities are, among others, aircraft fleet renewal, operational efficiency, alternative fuels, and air traffic management. Indonesia and the Netherlands could explore collaboration in knowledge exchange and capacity building. In line with the Dutch Government’s goal in leading the journey towards sustainable aviation in 2050, Mr. Roland Coppens, General Manager of AirFrance-KLM Southeast Asia & Oceania, shared examples of the efforts currently made by the airline, including waste management and sustainable aviation fuel development. To complete the overview, Mr. Bayu Sutanto, Secretary-General of Indonesia National Air Carriers Association (INACA), emphasized the importance of collaboration in the entire supply chain to address technology and operational challenges in achieving low to zero-emission flights. The discussion was moderated by Dutch Agriculture Counsellor, Mr. Joost van Uum.

Presentation materials can be accessed through bitly/NLIDWebinar0912. Interested Dutch and Indonesian parties may contact the Economic Department of the Dutch Embassy in Indonesia (JAK-EA@minbuza.nl) to explore collaboration opportunities.