Orange the World Campaign at GBK Stadium Jakarta

As part of the global 16-day Orange the World campaign, which is aimed at ending violence against women and girls, the Dutch Embassy organized a gathering on 7 December. Instead of the usual offices, this event actually took place on the pitch of the GBK Stadium in Jakarta. In this way, the embassy could also showcase the valuable work of our partner INSPIRE, an organisation that has been working tirelessly to raise awareness among young Indonesian boys about the importance of respecting women and seeing them as equals. And the organisation does so through football training, showing that prevention of violence against women can be promoted through fun and engaging activities.

The event was well attended by more than 30 diplomatic representatives and civil society. Besides a demo of the football project, we used the event to share the efforts and experiences of various countries in ending violence against women. The Director General for the Protection of Women’s Rights, Ibu Ratna Susianawato, opened the event alongside Deputy Head of Mission Ardi Stoios-Braken and UN Resident Coordinator for Indonesia Ibu Valerie Julliand. During the discussion that unfolded, we learnt about the importance of a holistic approach, working in parallel on awareness raising, prevention and support to victims. We also learnt about the importance of an effective legal and policy framework, criminalizing violence against women. And most importantly, we need to build a strong society that encourages mutual respect and gender equality.