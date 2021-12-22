Meet Mrs. Annemieke Ruigrok

In the absence of both Lambert Grijns and Ardi Stoios-Braken, Annemieke is acting as our Head of Mission. She has been working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for nearly 35 years now. Some of you might know her from the past. She started her career as a diplomat in Indonesia: in 1987, she worked in the Development Cooperation Department at the Embassy in Jakarta. After this, she was posted in Moscow, Washington, The Hague and as ambassador in Vilnius to return to Indonesia again in 2009 as Deputy Head of Mission. The last year Annemieke was back at ‘Headquarters’ in The Hague, after being ambassador in Canberra and consul general in Hong Kong during eight years. She can be reached via JAK-CDP@minbuza.nl