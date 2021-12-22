Decluttering Activity & River Cleanup by World Cleanup Day Indonesia and the Embassy

During the months of November and December, the Dutch Embassy has collaborated with the World Cleanup Day Indonesia organization in two activities: a Decluttering Action and a River Cleanup.

What is World Cleanup Day Indonesia? World Cleanup Day Indonesia was introduced by Let’s Do It Indonesia in 2014, right after the Let’s Do It Asia Conference in Cebu, the Philippines. Let’s Do It Indonesia is an organization within the Let’s Do It World Movement and works with various communities to lead the largest cleanup actions in the world. They do this with the spirit of unity, communities from various backgrounds, and other involving stakeholders. World Cleanup Day Indonesia has been leading the world’s largest cleanup for four years in a row, with a total of almost 13 million volunteers!

© Dutch Embassy Indonesia

All employees of the Embassy and followers on social media were invited to join the decluttering activity at home, to collect things that are no longer needed; such as furniture, electronic equipment, shoes and clothes. The items that have been collected will be reused, upcycled or sold, and the cash earned from it will be used for the environmental programme of World Cleanup Day Indonesia.

The river cleanup action took place at the Ciliwung River in Depok. It was organized together with the local community. The collected waste was further handled by the Environmental Agency of Depok. We have collected 52 trash bags, almost 700 kilograms of waste that will not leak into the ocean!

We look forward to even closer collaboration with World Cleanup Day Indonesia next year.