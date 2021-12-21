COVID-19 Travel update

Due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus in the Netherlands, the country has gone into a nationwide lockdown until at least the 14 January 2022. As of the 22 December 00:01 hrs, it is mandatory to have a negative test result to enter the Netherlands. This applies to all travelers: both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

Travelers can either do a PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). The PCR test result cannot be older than 48 hrs prior to departure and a RAT test result cannot be older than 24 hrs prior to departure. You also need to have a health declaration. Find more information on the test result requirements here: Test result requirements | Coronavirus COVID-19 | Government.nl Find more information on the health declaration here: COVID-19 and flying to the Netherlands: health declaration form (English and Dutch) | Publication | Government.nl

Sri Lanka and the Maldives are currently categorized as a high risk country. Therefore there is no mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the Netherlands as of yet.

Please visit this website for further information: Travelling to the Netherlands from abroad | Coronavirus COVID-19 | Government.nl

Should you have any questions about travelling, please contact our consular department via col-ca@minbuza.nl.