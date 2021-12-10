Orange The World: stop violence against women
The embassy of the Netherlands in South-Korea is taking part in the global Orange the World campaign to stop violence against women. The campaign runs from Nov 25 - the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women – and runs through December 10 - the International Human Rights Day.
The embassy made a video together with their neighbors New Zealand, Norway, and Canada embassies. 'We hope our video message will raise awareness on the elimination of violence against women.'