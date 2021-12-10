Orange The World: stop violence against women

The embassy of the Netherlands in South-Korea is taking part in the global Orange the World campaign to stop violence against women. The campaign runs from Nov 25 - the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women – and runs through December 10 - the International Human Rights Day.

The embassy made a video together with their neighbors New Zealand, Norway, and Canada embassies. 'We hope our video message will raise awareness on the elimination of violence against women.'

Watch the Orange the World video on Youtube >>