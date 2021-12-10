Cyber Security & Privacy Awareness: Cooperation Opportunities

On 7 December, the Netherlands Embassy in Stockholm together with Security Delta (HSD) and InnovationQuarter, organized a digital round table discussion for Dutch and Swedish stakeholders in the cybersecurity market. We heard perspectives from multiple organisations on the current state of privacy issues and GDPR implementation in both countries. Below you can read a report of the dialogue as well as some concrete follow-up.

Is legal tech the future of privacy compliance… and what about digital sovereignty?

Personal data nowadays is omnipresent. As data is stored for a very long time, legislation needs to take into account past and future. The subject is complex and technical developments have contributed to the complexity (for example because access to data is bigger than ever by linking systems to each other). There is still a lot of uncertainty with regards to cloud services and many municipalities are uncertain about how to use new tech. Maturity assessments are helpful to improve compliance and planning. It creates movement because it gives a clearer picture of what still needs to be done.



Many organisations still don´t fully grasp what personal data actually is, but the GDPR has increased awareness and so have the fines for those who don´t comply. The fines are, so far, low in Sweden, which indicates that Sweden is doing pretty decent in comparison with many other EU countries. The annual spend on compliance initiatives per year running up to the GDPR legislation becoming operative amounted to 21 billion SEK (2 billion Euro).



Most organisations in Sweden have a centralized approach to digitalisation issues. However, there is not much coordination between the 290 municipalities, 21 regions, 140 authorities et cetera. Additional layers of legislation are also hampering movement forward. There are several national investigations going on linked to the Swedish Public Information & Secrecy Act that for instance look at how to deal with metadata and how to define when data is breached (even when encrypted)).

Some expressed that there is almost too much focus on protection of data and privacy, instead of working constructively with tech laws for the future. We mustn´t forget that cloud solutions can also bring forward important solutions to create better lives for citizens, with services that are accessible to all. The fact that the principal of transparency is high in Sweden, is positive in that aspect and resembles the Dutch approach more than many other EU countries.



Digital sovereignty is increasingly present in political and legal high level discussions in all of the EU. Hyperscalers have seen a 130% growth in Sweden, but this growth has not been as big as expected. It remains unclear whether non-Swedish cloud service providers will be subject to Swedish jurisdiction. We can be certain that cloud is the future but we need to find solutions to avoid third country data transfer. Dutch providers of cloud solutions should not see any major issues with providing services in Sweden – as long as they can be transparent about how they process the data.



Many procurements do not succeed because the dialogue between the buyers and the sellers does not work. Luckily, public sector organisations are becoming better at explaining how their data processes are working. That is helpful for the companies who develop solutions that are needed for interaction with citizens – and who can advise on how to process and use the data in a smart way, for the better good of society and citizens. We need to keep in mind that simply transferring old data to the cloud is not a solution.



One of the most important takeaways from the discussions is that we see a clear trend towards the merger of cybersecurity and privacy issues and that the attendants saw good opportunities for Dutch and Swedish stakeholders to continue the discussions. The future will benefit from smart ´compliance as a service´solutions.

Organizing parties & panelists

The event was an initiative of Security Delta, InnovationQuarter and the Netherlands Embassy in Stockholm - with support from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Our panel of experts included representatives from both Sweden and the Netherlands:

Adda

Aigine

Audittrail

Cyber Inc

Cirio Law Firm

Magnus Josephson

Public Insight

Radar Ecosystem Specialists

SmartLockr

The Hague Municipality



This round table was the beginning of an exploration on how we can work together and create mutual benefit.

What´s next?

We see ample opportunities for organisations and companies from the Netherlands and Sweden to work together in improving privacy awareness & compliance around Europe.



For now, we would like to highlight a number of points: