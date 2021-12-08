Announcement: Call for Concept Notes on Investing in the Rain-Fed Agriculture in Sudan

Lowering selection threshold from 85% to 70%

After carefully reviewing the applications received for the Call of Concept Notes as published on 30 August 2021, the selection committee concluded that none of the applicants have met the 85% threshold. Therefore, the committee decided to lower the threshold to 70% in order to be able to continue with the selection of applications that potentially qualify. The applicants will receive a reply to their submission no later than December 15, 2021.